Securing your smart home is no small feat, and that's where the best smart locks like the August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock come into play. This Prime Day home security deal is discounted to $180, saving you $70 off its original $250 price. Though this certainly isn't cheap, if you're going to get a smart lock this is the one to get.

For $180 you can get the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $70 cheaper on Prime Day and improve your home security straight out of the box. By installing it to your existing deadbolt you get to keep your keys even though this smart lock comes with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control your lock remotely from an app as well as through voice assistants.

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is small, compact, and extremely easy to install to your existing deadbolt inside your home. This means that you'll still be able to use your key if you're feeling nostalgic (you probably won't), and you can easily open and close your door from the August app, your Apple Watch, or by using voice assistants like Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can also add a biometric verification feature to unlock your door remotely through a face scan or fingerprint.

Most impressive of all, the August Smart Lock connects to Wi-Fi right out of the box so you won't need an additional bridge to mess around with like you would with a cheaper smart lock. In addition to auto-lock and unlock capabilities, you can remotely access your lock from anywhere to let a family member or friend in. According to Nick Sutrich's review:.

Automatic locking and unlocking is a game-changer that truly makes the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock feel more than just smart; it feels brilliant. The August Home app also packs in some of the most intelligent security features I've ever seen in a smart home gadget, including the ability to restrict remote unlocking to biometric authentication.

Other useful features include DoorSense, which will let you know whether your door is securely closed and locked, as well as smart alerts that notify you when someone comes in and out of your home. You can even grant virtual guest keys for frequent visitors. The one caveat to address is that the August Smart Lock isn't quite as compatible with Google Pixel phones as it is with other devices. But if that's not you, then the latest August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock is the home security upgrade you need this Prime Day!