This is a bigger, better laptop than the C302 in every way in almost the exact same size footprint. All that awesomeness comes at a higher price tag for this brand-new model, but the extra $90 is worth it for the longer update life alone.
Pros
- 14-inch-laptop in a 13-inch shell
- Great screen with small bezels
- 10-hour battery life
- AUE date of June 2024
Cons
- More expensive
- A bit heavy
The C302 has been out for a while now and we know how well it's held up over time. It's got a shorter shelf life at this point in its life cycle, but if you can't justify $500 on a new Chromebook, the C302 is still a premium-feeling Chromebook that will get the job done.
Pros
- Slightly more compact
- 7-9 hours battery life
- 12.5-inch 1080p screen
- On sale more often
Cons
- Feels even heavier for its size
- Bigger bezels
- Mediocre trackpad
- AUE date of Nov 2022
The C434 isn't a direct successor to the C302, but it's close enough, especially when it comes to size and internal specs. Neither of these Chromebooks is a bad choice, but if you're wondering whether it's better to grab the C302 on sale or pay full price for the newer model, it's going to come down to a few basic questions of size, performance, and personal preference.
Give the C434 an inch and it walks all over the C302
The best way to describe the differences between the C302 and C434 is that ASUS took everything they learned from the C302 and fixed it in the C434. The battery actually lives up to the 10-hour claim on the box — it was closer to 7-8 on the C302 — the trackpad feels better in the hand, and the already decent keyboard feels even better to type on for longer periods.
The C302 and C434 have 1080p screens — the C434 has slightly lower pixel density, but a better overall look — both usually come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage but are supposed to have configurations available with up to 8GB/128GB, and both are most plentifully available with an Intel Core m3. Both have microSD card slots, backlit keyboards, and a USB-C port on each side.
|Category
|ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
|ASUS Chromebook Flip C302
|Operating System
|Chrome OS
|Chrome OS
|Display
|14 inches
1920 x 1080
LED-backlit NanoEdge
16:9
|12.5 inches
1920 x 1080
LED-backlit eDP
16:9
|Processor
|Intel Core m3
Intel Core i5
Intel Core i7
|Intel Core m3
Intel Core m5
|Memory
|4GB / 8GB
|4GB / 8GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB eMMC
|64GB / 128GB eMMC
|Expandable Storage
|microSD card
|microSD card
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
Bluetooth 4.0
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 4.0
|Keyboard
|Full-size backlit
|Full-size backlit
|Ports
|2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
1x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x Audio combo jack
|2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
1x Audio combo jack
|Battery
|Li-Ion 48Wh (10 hours)
45W USB-C AC adapter
|Li-Ion 39Wh (8 hours)
45W USB-C AC adapter
|Dimensions
|321 x 202 x 15.7 mm
(12.64" x 7.95" x 0.62")
|304 x 210 x 13.7 mm
(11.97" x 8.28" x 0.54")
|Weight
|3.19 lbs (1.45kg)
|2.65 lbs (1.2kg)
|Auto Update Expiration Date
|June 2024
|Nov 2022
In short, both of these Chromebooks are great, but there are some slight differences that help the C434 edge out: for being almost the same size, the C434 fits a 14-inch screen instead of a 12.5-inch screen of the C302, and that extra 1.5 inches really makes a difference when split-screening content like research and reports — coughcoughredditandtwittercouchcough — and gives you more breathing room when resting your hands on the palm rests next to the trackpad. It also has a USB-A port, something you really do miss on the all-USB C C302.
The other big difference between these two laptops is how long they'll last, another area where the C434 has a clear advantage. The Auto Update Expiration date — the date after which Google no longer guarantees updates for your Chromebook — is nearly 2 years longer on the C434 (Jun 2024) than it is on the C302 (Nov 2022). 5 years with a Chromebook instead of 3 is a huge boon to the C434, and reason enough to spend the extra $90.
If you need any further convincing on the C434, check out our full review!
