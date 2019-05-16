Upgrade in every way ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Best value ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 This is a bigger, better laptop than the C302 in every way in almost the exact same size footprint. All that awesomeness comes at a higher price tag for this brand-new model, but the extra $90 is worth it for the longer update life alone. From $530 at Amazon Pros 14-inch-laptop in a 13-inch shell

The C434 isn't a direct successor to the C302, but it's close enough, especially when it comes to size and internal specs. Neither of these Chromebooks is a bad choice, but if you're wondering whether it's better to grab the C302 on sale or pay full price for the newer model, it's going to come down to a few basic questions of size, performance, and personal preference.

Give the C434 an inch and it walks all over the C302

The best way to describe the differences between the C302 and C434 is that ASUS took everything they learned from the C302 and fixed it in the C434. The battery actually lives up to the 10-hour claim on the box — it was closer to 7-8 on the C302 — the trackpad feels better in the hand, and the already decent keyboard feels even better to type on for longer periods.

The C302 and C434 have 1080p screens — the C434 has slightly lower pixel density, but a better overall look — both usually come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage but are supposed to have configurations available with up to 8GB/128GB, and both are most plentifully available with an Intel Core m3. Both have microSD card slots, backlit keyboards, and a USB-C port on each side.

Category ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 Operating System Chrome OS Chrome OS Display 14 inches

1920 x 1080

LED-backlit NanoEdge

16:9 12.5 inches

1920 x 1080

LED-backlit eDP

16:9 Processor Intel Core m3

Intel Core i5

Intel Core i7 Intel Core m3

Intel Core m5 Memory 4GB / 8GB 4GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB eMMC 64GB / 128GB eMMC Expandable Storage microSD card microSD card Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

Bluetooth 4.0 Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.0 Keyboard Full-size backlit Full-size backlit Ports 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

1x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1

1x Audio combo jack 2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1

1x Audio combo jack Battery Li-Ion 48Wh (10 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Li-Ion 39Wh (8 hours)

45W USB-C AC adapter Dimensions 321 x 202 x 15.7 mm

(12.64" x 7.95" x 0.62") 304 x 210 x 13.7 mm

(11.97" x 8.28" x 0.54") Weight 3.19 lbs (1.45kg) 2.65 lbs (1.2kg) Auto Update Expiration Date June 2024 Nov 2022

In short, both of these Chromebooks are great, but there are some slight differences that help the C434 edge out: for being almost the same size, the C434 fits a 14-inch screen instead of a 12.5-inch screen of the C302, and that extra 1.5 inches really makes a difference when split-screening content like research and reports — coughcoughredditandtwittercouchcough — and gives you more breathing room when resting your hands on the palm rests next to the trackpad. It also has a USB-A port, something you really do miss on the all-USB C C302.

The other big difference between these two laptops is how long they'll last, another area where the C434 has a clear advantage. The Auto Update Expiration date — the date after which Google no longer guarantees updates for your Chromebook — is nearly 2 years longer on the C434 (Jun 2024) than it is on the C302 (Nov 2022). 5 years with a Chromebook instead of 3 is a huge boon to the C434, and reason enough to spend the extra $90.

If you need any further convincing on the C434, check out our full review!

