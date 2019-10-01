Right out-of-the-box, the Galaxy Note 10 is a darn impressive phone. It represents the best of what Samsung has to offer in 2019, and for all intents and purposes, it's one of the best Android handsets you can buy right now.

If you have a Note 10 and want to take it to the next level, you can do just that with Samsung's "Good Lock" software. Good Lock allows you to do a variety of things, with the main focus being new customization tools for your lock screen, quick settings, recent apps page, and more.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our Note 10 users are also big Good Lock fans.

Lepa79

Just installed it and using Task Changer, Nav Star, NotiStar and One Hand Operation+. Oh man, not sure how I lived this long with this LOL. Honey moon period all over again with my Note 10+

Reply
bandofbrothers2112

I agree it's an awesome addition to the phone. I do feel I under use it however ! I have navstar installed and task changer.

Reply
103Softail

Ditto all of the above and an awesome phone !

Reply

What about you? Are you using Good Lock on your Galaxy Note 10?

Join the conversation in the forums!