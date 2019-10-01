Right out-of-the-box, the Galaxy Note 10 is a darn impressive phone. It represents the best of what Samsung has to offer in 2019, and for all intents and purposes, it's one of the best Android handsets you can buy right now.

If you have a Note 10 and want to take it to the next level, you can do just that with Samsung's "Good Lock" software. Good Lock allows you to do a variety of things, with the main focus being new customization tools for your lock screen, quick settings, recent apps page, and more.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our Note 10 users are also big Good Lock fans.