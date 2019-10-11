A lot of folks have been anxiously waiting for Android 10 be be available for Samsung's latest flagships, and this week, we learned that we'd soon be treated to exactly that.

Samsung announced that it's going to soon release an Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10 series, specifically for models that are on T-Mobile, Sprint, or unlocked.

Taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of our members are eager to test out the new software as soon as possible.

mustang7757

I always sign up for beta

racedog

I was in the beta last year with my 9+ and will probably join again with my 10+ (TMO).

gendo667

I'm probably in. Might hold back and see what folks say about the camera.

Jesus Delgadillo

I was on it last year, and it didnt fill up fast, and those who joined hardly ever helped submitting feedback to Samsung on Bugs, etc. So I'll sign up again to help as much as I can to have a nice Android 10. S. Korea and Germany is getting it today, and its speculated US will start enrollment Friday. Just like last year.

What about you? Are you going to sign up for the Galaxy S10's Android 10 beta?

Join the conversation in the forums!