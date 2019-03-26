According to a report from late last week, the Galaxy S10 5G is expected to launch in early April — first in Korea and then followed by the U.S.

In addition to connecting to 5G networks, the Galaxy S10 5G also delivers a huge 6.7-inch display, 4,500 mAh battery, and 25W Super Fast Charging. All of that's great, but with a price tag expected to be well above $1000, the phone certainly won't be cheap.

Taking a look at the AC forums, it doesn't appear that many people are interested in buying the phone.