According to a report from late last week, the Galaxy S10 5G is expected to launch in early April — first in Korea and then followed by the U.S.

In addition to connecting to 5G networks, the Galaxy S10 5G also delivers a huge 6.7-inch display, 4,500 mAh battery, and 25W Super Fast Charging. All of that's great, but with a price tag expected to be well above $1000, the phone certainly won't be cheap.

Taking a look at the AC forums, it doesn't appear that many people are interested in buying the phone.

Mike Dee

Not interested.....a bit too soon for 5G

mustang7757

I agree Mike , Im Happy with my s10+ not interested maybe if it was offered at the time I purchased but I'm good.

eds817

Maybe next year if and when 5G is more prominent here in the US

trucksmoveamerica#AC

Unless you live in a major city, 5G is not needed, even if you do, not sure it's worth a premium. Then 6.7 inch screen is just crazy. I suppose Samsung has gotten some crazy formula with ratio to ratio to technically call it 6.7 inch. Either way, getting stupid big. I came to the 10+ from the note 9, one reason was smaller. I enjoy the smaller S10+.

What about you? Are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G?

