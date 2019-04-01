Ever since Apple's AirPods debuted back in 2017, truly wireless earbuds have been wildly popular. We've seen a lot of companies try and create AirPods alternatives for the Android space, with one of the most recent options being the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Andrew was impressed with the Galaxy Buds in his full review, calling them "exceptional everyday earbuds." But does everyone feel that way?

Here's what some of our AC forum members had to say about them.