Google I/O 2023 program teases big reveals for Android and generative AI

What you need to know

Google released its sessions list for the upcoming I/O 2023 event on May 10 at 10 am PT.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's keynote address leads things off followed by a Developer keynote.

The Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a should be a prolific topic of discussion.

Information on the upcoming Pixel 8 series may appear, as well.

Google I/O 2023 is two weeks away (okay, 13 days), and we're finally able to see what we can expect from the big event. Google finally posted the session program on its updated home page, containing everything watchers and developers can expect to see. In terms of content, Google will focus on four key areas: Mobile, Web, AI, and Cloud services.

This year's I/O begins with Google CEO Sundar Pichai's keynote address, as always. Beginning at 10 am PT on May 10, the keynote states users can "Tune in to find out how we're furthering our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful." There are a few Google devices that we're expecting to make an appearance during this time, as well.

In recent months, there have been a wealth of leaks surrounding the highly-anticipated Pixel Tablet, which was recently spotted in a leaked real-life video. The tablet was seen in a pink/coral colorway, as well as a beige and green. And let's not forget about its recently leaked charging dock listing from Amazon that sort of gives us a direction to look in terms of the tablet's price.

For mobile, Google's first upcoming foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, should make an appearance during the I/O 2023 event. Speculation suggests the device could launch with a tearjerker of a price tag should Google give us all the deets on May 10. There is also the newest budget phone entry, the Pixel 7a, that Google should give some insight into, as well.

Following the Google keynote will be a Developer keynote where interested parties can learn about products, solutions, and technology. It'll be here that the following topics will be talked about for those eager to learn more:

Accessibility

Ads

AI/Machine Learning

Android

AR/VR

Chrome OS

Cloud

Design

Firebase

Flutter

Google Assistant

Google Play

Internet of Things (IoT)

Location/Maps

Open Source

Smart Home

Wear OS

Web

Android 14 is expected to release later this summer, and Google I/O 2023 will likely have a lot more to say about the update. Google's sessions page states the "What's new in Android" portion after the Developer keynote will speak on Android 14, form factors, Jetpack, Compose, tooling, performance, and more.

The AI/Machine learning side of the event will touch on Google's efforts in generative AI. The company recently began pushing its AI chatbot Bard to the general public and has continued to update it through user feedback. Google states, "We're excited to share a new suite of tools that make it easy for developers to build on top of our best models."

While the released sessions list gives us an idea of what we can expect, it doesn't spill everything one can expect from its initial keynote speech. There are several other devices consumers will undoubtedly be interested in. Also, the event could give us some fraction of insight into the upcoming Pixel 8 series phones that should launch later this fall.