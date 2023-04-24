Google Pixel Tablet real-life video reveals an interesting color variant

What you need to know

The Google Pixel Tablet has appeared in a real-life video.

The footage was captured at Google’s exhibit during Milan Design Week 2023 in Italy.

It reveals what looks like the actual color scheme of Google's upcoming slate, including beige, green, and coral / pink.

News about the Pixel Tablet is leaking left and right as Google’s I/O conference fast approaches, and the latest one sheds light on an interesting colorway of the tablet that we haven't heard about before.

The new revelation comes from a video captured at Google’s "Shaped by Water" installation during Milan Design Week 2023, where it exhibited a suite of Nest and Pixel devices. Surprisingly, a slate was on display as well, giving us a glimpse of the actual design of Google's upcoming tablet.

As shown in the footage taken by Saori Masuda and posted on Instagram (opens in new tab), the Pixel Tablet's colorways include a pink / coral, a beige, and a green option. This is the first time we're hearing about the coral option, and there might also be a fourth color variant up Google's sleeves, as previously rumored.

The video also reveals four pogo pins for docking, as well as what appears to be a magnet embedded beneath the tablet to keep it attached to the dock. This makes sense given that Google is positioning the device as a tablet that doubles as a smart home display.

During last year's I/O, Google showed off the Pixel Tablet with a dock that's akin to the current crop of Nest Hub devices. Like Google's smart displays, the slate also appears to include a physical privacy switch for turning off the mic and camera.

However, the tablets exhibited in Milan didn't appear to have the same button, as noted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab). There's no telling if these slates are in their final form, though, so things could change by the time they see the light of day.

With the upcoming I/O inching closer, we may not have to wait long to see the Pixel Tablet in all its glory, along with the much-anticipated Google Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold.