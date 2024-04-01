Best Android TV deals of April 2024 — BOGO Samsung, up to 45% off Hisense

Shopping for a new smart TV can be pretty overwhelming, so we've done the work of gathering all of the best Android TV deals into one guide so you don't have to hunt for savings.

From surprising BOGO offers from Samsung to no-frills budget sets from Insignia, keep reading for all of the best smart TV discounts on the web today.

When you're shopping for one of the best Android TVs, all of the jargon and technical details can leave you feeling a bit lost, so we've also dropped an FAQ at the bottom of the page. What size should you choose? How much should you send? What the heck is refresh rate? Those questions and more will be answered below, but first, let's dive straight into the discounts.

Editor's pick

Samsung 43" The Frame QLED 4K LS03D: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fthe-frame%2F43-class-the-frame-qled-4k-ls03d-qn43ls03dafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">$999.99, with FREE 65" QHD smart TV at Samsung To kick things off, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention this last-minute BOGO opportunity from Samsung. Preorder ANY of the brand's 2024 smart TVs before April 11th and you'll get a second 65-inch Crystal UHD TU690T TV for 100% free. Samsung's The Frame, QLED 8K, and OLED series are all included in the promotion, so take your pick.

Top deals

Hisense 75" Class U6HF Series ULED 4K Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-75-Inch-Class-Smart-75U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ7GQ2Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $1,149.99 $629.99 at Amazon This 75-inch Fire TV from Hisense delivers crystal clear 4K resolution with HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Vision HDR support for cinema-quality visuals. Grab this model from Amazon today and you'll save a whopping 45% on your purchase.

LG 65" Class UQ70 4K webOS TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-uq70-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6553101.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy Currently $200 off at Best Buy, the LG Class UQ70 is a solid, middle-of-the-road smart TV with an AI-powered processor that upscales all of your content to 4K in real-time. You also get a Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer settings, and over 300 free channels from LG.

Insignia 32" Class F20 Series Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-32-class-f20-series-led-hd-smart-fire-tv%2F6482022.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $129.99 $94.99 at Best Buy If you're just looking for a simple, no-frills smart TV that won't break the bank, the Insignia F20 Series is for you. For just 95 bucks, this compact 32-incher features 720p HD resolution, three HDMI ports, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Buying from Best Buy also means that you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of fuboTV included with your purchase.

TCL 98" Class S5 4K LED smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CDNZTDWN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $3,999.99 $1,998 at Amazon If you're trying to seriously upgrade your home theater with a huge new TV, you'll be pleased to learn that Amazon is carving an epic 50% off this 98-inch Class S5 4K model from TCL. This set boasts AI-powered 4K upscaling, a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an entire suite of HDR formats for picture optimization.

Toshiba 55" Class C350 Series 4K UHD smart Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftoshiba-55-class-c350-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6532120.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $369.99 $289.99 at Best Buy This 55-incher from Toshiba delivers crisp 4K resolution with a sleek, nearly bezel-less design and Dolby Vision HDR/Dolby Atmos support for a particularly immersive viewing experience. Best Buy is dropping a straight 80 off the price of this smart TV, plus you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus and one month of fuboTV for free.

FAQ

What should I look for in a smart TV?

When you're shopping for smart TVs, you'll immediately notice that manufacturers throw a bunch of impressive-sounding jargon in your face to make their models seem more appealing. Some of this information is actually important, while other details are just filling space. To cut through the noise, we've gathered a few of the most important things to worry about when making your final decision.

1. Resolution: Although TVs with 8K resolution are starting to be released, they're quite expensive, and most TV shows and films aren't made to support that resolution anyway. For now, you can save some money and have a nearly-identical experience by going with a 4K TV. If you want all of your favorite shows and films to look as good as possible, look for a set with 4K upscaling.

Although TVs with 8K resolution are starting to be released, they're quite expensive, and most TV shows and films aren't made to support that resolution anyway. For now, you can save some money and have a nearly-identical experience by going with a 4K TV. If you want all of your favorite shows and films to look as good as possible, look for a set with 4K upscaling. 2. Refresh rate: To put it simply, a TV's refresh rate will affect how smooth and lifelike moving images appear on your display, whether you're watching live sports or playing video games. 60Hz is generally fine for smaller TVs, but 120Hz is even better, especially if your TV is larger than 60 inches. Some TVs may even come with a game optimization mode that boosts the refresh rate up to 240Hz.

To put it simply, a TV's refresh rate will affect how smooth and lifelike moving images appear on your display, whether you're watching live sports or playing video games. 60Hz is generally fine for smaller TVs, but 120Hz is even better, especially if your TV is larger than 60 inches. Some TVs may even come with a game optimization mode that boosts the refresh rate up to 240Hz. 3. OLED vs. LCD: Despite all of the many proprietary varieties touted by manufacturers (QLED, ULED, etc), all you need to know is that smart TVs are broken down into two categories: LCD and OLED. LCD technology is generally found in more-affordable TVs and looks pretty great most of the time. If you can afford it, however, OLED makes a big difference in larger TVs, with consistently richer colors and better contrast. Technologies such as Samsung's "QLED" and Hisense's "ULED" are basically just marketing terms used to describe the companies' proprietary takes on LCD. Rule of thumb: if you have over $1,000 to spend on a TV, go OLED; otherwise, an LCD with 4K support should be just fine.

Despite all of the many proprietary varieties touted by manufacturers (QLED, ULED, etc), all you need to know is that smart TVs are broken down into two categories: LCD and OLED. LCD technology is generally found in more-affordable TVs and looks pretty great most of the time. If you can afford it, however, OLED makes a big difference in larger TVs, with consistently richer colors and better contrast. Technologies such as Samsung's "QLED" and Hisense's "ULED" are basically just marketing terms used to describe the companies' proprietary takes on LCD. Rule of thumb: if you have over $1,000 to spend on a TV, go OLED; otherwise, an LCD with 4K support should be just fine. 4. Price: Smart TVs are some of the only pieces of tech that haven't gotten more expensive in recent years. Depending on the size you need, you could probably get away with spending $500 or less on a great 4K TV for your home. Don't be fooled by all of the high-tech jargon: as long as the reviews seem consistent and the TV comes with 4K resolution, a refresh rate over 60Hz, and three or four HDMI ports, you should be all set.

What size smart TV should I get?

If you're trying to figure out which size TV you should buy, the first thing to know is that the size of a TV is determined by measuring one corner of the screen to another. Take a tape measure and hold it "corner to corner" in the space you're hoping to place your new smart TV and consider how far away you'll be sitting from the screen. For example, if you're sitting around six feet away from your TV screen, a 50-inch to 70-inch TV should be sufficient.