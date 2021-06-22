Summer is here, and that means you'll likely want a waterproof Bluetooth speaker like the Anker Soundcore Motion + Bluetooth speaker to bring along with you to the lake, or just not worry about when sudden rain showers hit. As one of the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals, you can save $30 bucks on this portable Anker speaker and pay $70 instead of $100.
Anker Soundcore Motion + Bluetooth Speaker | $30 off at Amazon
Get the Anker Soundcore Motion+ waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $30 less this Prime Day! With 30W of sound, advanced 5.0 Bluetooth technology with Qualcomm aptX, and 12 hours of fast-charging battery life, this bright red speaker portable speaker's sound has an edge over others.
The Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker is unique thanks to its array of features that are a bit different from the bunch, as its use of Bluetooth 5.0 technology that makes connecting to the speaker a breeze. And of course, there's the sound. The Anker Soundcore Motion+ plays Hi-Res audio that's enhanced by Qualcomm aptX, which makes streaming music via Bluetooth an improved high-quality audio experience.
With 30W of rich sound, you can fill the room (or backyard) as well as intensify the bass in real-time with BassUpTM technology. Through the Soudncore app, you can even customize the EQ and create a sound that works with your genre and listening preferences. But if things still aren't loud enough, you can always pair two Motion+ speakers together and really get your neighbors upset.
Did I mention that the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is fully waterproof? It has an IPX7 rating so there's no need to worry about your goofball of a friend accidentally kicking it into the pool (we all have that friend). You'll also get 12 hours of battery life, which can be charged quickly via USB-C. For $70 on Prime Day, there's no reason to not give this waterproof Bluetooth speaker a shot.
