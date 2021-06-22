Summer is here, and that means you'll likely want a waterproof Bluetooth speaker like the Anker Soundcore Motion + Bluetooth speaker to bring along with you to the lake, or just not worry about when sudden rain showers hit. As one of the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals , you can save $30 bucks on this portable Anker speaker and pay $70 instead of $100.

Get the Anker Soundcore Motion+ waterproof Bluetooth speaker for $30 less this Prime Day! With 30W of sound, advanced 5.0 Bluetooth technology with Qualcomm aptX, and 12 hours of fast-charging battery life, this bright red speaker portable speaker's sound has an edge over others.

The Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker is unique thanks to its array of features that are a bit different from the bunch, as its use of Bluetooth 5.0 technology that makes connecting to the speaker a breeze. And of course, there's the sound. The Anker Soundcore Motion+ plays Hi-Res audio that's enhanced by Qualcomm aptX, which makes streaming music via Bluetooth an improved high-quality audio experience.

With 30W of rich sound, you can fill the room (or backyard) as well as intensify the bass in real-time with BassUpTM technology. Through the Soudncore app, you can even customize the EQ and create a sound that works with your genre and listening preferences. But if things still aren't loud enough, you can always pair two Motion+ speakers together and really get your neighbors upset.

Did I mention that the Anker Soundcore Motion+ is fully waterproof? It has an IPX7 rating so there's no need to worry about your goofball of a friend accidentally kicking it into the pool (we all have that friend). You'll also get 12 hours of battery life, which can be charged quickly via USB-C. For $70 on Prime Day, there's no reason to not give this waterproof Bluetooth speaker a shot.