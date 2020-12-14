What you need to know
- AT&T's Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series phones are now receiving the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.
- In addition to Android 11, the update also brings other enhancements such as a refreshed UI and new customization options for the Always-On Display.
- The update is rolling out in stages, so most users will have to wait slightly longer.
Earlier this month, Samsung kicked off its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout for its Galaxy S20 series. According to reports from users on Twitter and Reddit, the Galaxy Note 20 series phones on AT&T have also started receiving the One UI 3.0 update (via SamMobile).
The update arrives as version N98xUSQU1CTL2 for two of Samsung's best Android phones and weighs around 2.5GB in size. Along with the AT&T Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the AT&T Galaxy S20 models are also now getting the One UI 3.0 update. While AT&T is currently the only carrier to have started rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy S20 series is now receiving the update on all three major U.S. carriers.
Samsung had announced the One UI 3.0 rollout for the international Galaxy S20 variants just a day after Verizon began pushing the update, so we expect the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to start getting updated to Android 11 in a few other markets as well later this week.
If you own an AT&T Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S20 series phone, you can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install. As with any major update, AT&T is rolling out One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in stages, so it could take a few days for the update to become more widely available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
5 things we want to see in a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold
Rumor has it that Samsung's working on a less expensive Galaxy Z Fold for 2021, and that's really exciting. Here are a few things we hope to see from it when it's finally unveiled.
In 2020, 5G tried and failed to prove its worth
5G is cool tech and will eventually be very useful but this year, you got the worst of 5G and the best of 4G LTE.
Is Kate Bishop enough to save Marvel's Avengers?
Kate Bishop is the first post-launch character added to Marvel's Avengers, but is she enough reason to jump back in? We take a look at this free content offering to Crystal Dynamic's ensemble superhero game.
Keep your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shatter-free with these screen protectors
With the Note 20 Ultra, you're getting one of the best displays currently available on a smartphone. Want to make sure it stays that way? Get a screen protector!