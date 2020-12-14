Earlier this month, Samsung kicked off its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout for its Galaxy S20 series. According to reports from users on Twitter and Reddit, the Galaxy Note 20 series phones on AT&T have also started receiving the One UI 3.0 update (via SamMobile).

Source: jason_g_1998 on Reddit

The update arrives as version N98xUSQU1CTL2 for two of Samsung's best Android phones and weighs around 2.5GB in size. Along with the AT&T Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the AT&T Galaxy S20 models are also now getting the One UI 3.0 update. While AT&T is currently the only carrier to have started rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy S20 series is now receiving the update on all three major U.S. carriers.

Samsung had announced the One UI 3.0 rollout for the international Galaxy S20 variants just a day after Verizon began pushing the update, so we expect the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to start getting updated to Android 11 in a few other markets as well later this week.

If you own an AT&T Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy S20 series phone, you can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install. As with any major update, AT&T is rolling out One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in stages, so it could take a few days for the update to become more widely available.