In an era of social distancing, this discounted Ring Video Doorbell is priceless. With the Ring Video Doorbell, you use an app on your phone to see and speak with whoever's at your door. That means you can still answer while keeping your distance with the visitor.

For a limited time, Woot has the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell on sale for $49.99. At 50% off the regular price of a new model, you'll be snagging one of the best deals to ever reach this smart home device; refurbished models currently sell for $89.99 at Amazon. While these models aren't brand new, they've each been tested and verified internally by Amazon to ensure they're in proper working condition. A 90-day warranty is included with the purchase as well.

The Ring Video Doorbell lets you view its live stream anytime you want using the free Ring app on your phone, tablet, or PC, meaning you can see what's going on outside your front door no matter where you are. The app even recieves notifications when motion has been detected or when the doorbell has been pressed. Plus, Ring offers lifetime theft protection and will replace your doorbell for free if it's ever stolen.

Of course, this is the first model of the Ring Video Doorbell and it's since been followed up several times by newer models such as the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and the Ring Video Doorbell 2. You can learn all about the differences between the various models in this breakdown of Ring doorbells, though you won't be finding the others anywhere near today's low price.

