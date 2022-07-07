Who needs Prime Day? This Echo Dot has just dropped to a record low price

Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, and we expect the sale to launch with tons of record low prices and tech deals that we've never seen before. What we didn't expect was a number of amazing deals to drop ahead of the big day itself, deals that could potentially put Prime Day's official offerings to shame. I'm talking about the 4th-gen Echo Dot, a sleek little smart speaker that's currently selling for just $19.99 (opens in new tab), a 60% drop from its usual retail price of $49.99.

That's far and away the cheapest this Echo Dot has ever been. I'm not sure why Amazon felt the need to share such a significant price cut when Prime Day is only a few days away, but it's not our job to ask questions. All we can say is that it's pretty unlikely that the price will drop any lower once Prime Day comes alive on July 12th. To put it simply, if you're in the market for a new smart speaker and you have 20 bucks to spend, this deal is going to be tough to beat.

The 4th-gen Echo Dot may not be the best smart speaker (opens in new tab) that money can buy, but it's hard to imagine finding anything better for the price. The Dot comes complete with an illuminated light ring, Alexa-compatibility, and a stylish spherical design that will blend in seamlessly with your existing decor. It's also constructed from 50% post-consumer plastics and 100% recycled fabric and aluminum, making it one of the most environmentally-friendly smart speakers around. Scroll down for a link to the offer, and be sure to check out our guide to the best early Prime Day deals while you're in the neighborhood.

Early Prime day deal of the day

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the first time ever, the price of the 4th-gen Echo Dot smart speaker has dropped to just $19.99. That's a 60% discount from its regular retail price, plus some pretty incredible bang for the buck when you consider everything that this device can do. This deal is already making history by offering a record low price, so don't expect it to drop much lower when Prime Day hits. Also keep in mind that the deal is only available to Prime members, so now might be a good time to check out the service's 30-day free trial if you haven't already.

Until July 12th rolls around, you can consider us your one-stop shop for all things Prime Day. Check out one of our many deal hubs, such as best Prime Day phone deals and best Prime Day Chromebook deals, so you know where to look when the massive sale goes live.