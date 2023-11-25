This terrific Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system is just $149 for Cyber Monday — and you get a 3-pack!

TP-Link makes some of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, and if you're looking to upgrade your home network and want a budget-focused option, the Deco X20 ticks all the right boxes. This is a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that delivers excellent connectivity — you get a router and two satellites that cover an area of 5,800 sq. ft. in total.

The best part is that it's very straightforward to set up and use, and you don't need to mess with any settings once you've configured it. The 3-pack variant of the Deco X20 usually retails for $249, but for Cyber Monday, it is down to just $149, making it a fabulous value.

TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack): $249 $149 at Amazon The Deco X20 delivers whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage, and the 3-pack is able to cover up to 5,800 sq. ft. It is easy to set up and use, and comes with an excellent security service that lets you configure parental controls and monitor IoT devices on your network.

The Deco X20 is an AX1800 class router, and that means it can deliver up to a bandwidth of 1,800Mbps from each node. It hits up to 574Mbps with the 2.4GHz band, and 1201Mbps on the faster 5GHz band, and you get intelligent beamforming that automatically optimizes signal strength to ensure your connected devices always get reliable connectivity.

You also get TP-Link's excellent HomeShield parental controls, networking security, and IoT device monitoring service, and there are dual Gigabit Ethernet ports on each node. Overall, the Deco X20 does a great job blanketing your home with reliable Wi-Fi 6 coverage, and the mesh system can handle up to 150 devices in total. While Wi-Fi 7 is on the horizon, I don't see any value in picking up a Wi-Fi 7 router at the moment — the tech is still a few years away from making its way to client devices like phones and notebooks.

So if you're looking to get a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router this Cyber Monday, the Deco X20 is an excellent choice at $149 — the value you're getting here is unbeatable.