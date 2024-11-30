Is that a typo?! Nope, Amazon slashed the price of the Echo Show 8 nearly IN HALF for Black Friday — but you might be running out of time
Get 47% off Amazon's best smart display.
Black Friday smart home deals are here, and if you're looking for a new smart display that offers Alexa support, this might be your stop. Right now, you can get 47% off the latest generation of the Amazon Echo Show 8 just ahead of Black Friday, marking a $70 discount on what is probably the retailer's best smart home hub.
Clocking in as a capable mid-level option between the small Echo Show 5 and the larger Echo Show 10, the Echo Show 8 is the perfect size for most.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon for Black Friday
This 47% discount on the Amazon Echo Show 8 comes just in time for Black Friday, offering a solid price on what is our favorite Amazon Echo Show model. Get easy Alexa access for your smart home, along with a 13MP camera, spatial audio, and access to a number of streaming apps such as Amazon and Apple Music, Prime Video, Netflix, and more.
This particular model includes an 8-inch touch display with a 1280x800 resolution, as well as an improved camera placement that makes video calls even better.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for an easy-to-use smart display that's compatible with the Alexa ecosystem and a wide range of smart home devices; you're looking for something that works with popular streaming channels like Amazon or Apple Music, Prime Video, Netflix, and more; you want a smart display that's easy to use for video calling.
❌Skip this deal if: you want a smart display that can be rotated, like the Echo Show 10; you're looking for something even more affordable than this deal can offer.
The 2023 Amazon Echo 8 is our top pick for the best Amazon Echo Show, featuring everything most users want in a home-integrated smart display. We like this Echo's mid-sized display, its auto-framing camera and noise reduction features for video calling, and the 1,280x800 resolution, which is the same as the 10 but offers a higher pixel ratio per inch. Amazon's Echo Show products also come with a physical camera shutter, as well as a physical off button for the microphone and camera, making it a decent privacy pick compared to some competitors.
There are a few differences between the second and third-gen Echo Show 8 beyond the size, including a slightly faster chipset, a front-facing camera that's built into the center, and spatial audio processing that wasn't included on previous releases. It also features a slightly higher price tag, though that won't be a problem for those taking advantage of this deal.
The new version also includes support for a wider range of other smart home devices, including those from Zigbee, Matter, and Thread.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Android Central team straight to your inbox!
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cats, Banks and Freddie.