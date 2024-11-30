Is that a typo?! Nope, Amazon slashed the price of the Echo Show 8 nearly IN HALF for Black Friday — but you might be running out of time

Black Friday smart home deals are here, and if you're looking for a new smart display that offers Alexa support, this might be your stop. Right now, you can get 47% off the latest generation of the Amazon Echo Show 8 just ahead of Black Friday, marking a $70 discount on what is probably the retailer's best smart home hub.

Clocking in as a capable mid-level option between the small Echo Show 5 and the larger Echo Show 10, the Echo Show 8 is the perfect size for most.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon for Black Friday This 47% discount on the Amazon Echo Show 8 comes just in time for Black Friday, offering a solid price on what is our favorite Amazon Echo Show model. Get easy Alexa access for your smart home, along with a 13MP camera, spatial audio, and access to a number of streaming apps such as Amazon and Apple Music, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. This particular model includes an 8-inch touch display with a 1280x800 resolution, as well as an improved camera placement that makes video calls even better.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an easy-to-use smart display that's compatible with the Alexa ecosystem and a wide range of smart home devices; you're looking for something that works with popular streaming channels like Amazon or Apple Music, Prime Video, Netflix, and more; you want a smart display that's easy to use for video calling.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a smart display that can be rotated, like the Echo Show 10; you're looking for something even more affordable than this deal can offer.

The 2023 Amazon Echo 8 is our top pick for the best Amazon Echo Show, featuring everything most users want in a home-integrated smart display. We like this Echo's mid-sized display, its auto-framing camera and noise reduction features for video calling, and the 1,280x800 resolution, which is the same as the 10 but offers a higher pixel ratio per inch. Amazon's Echo Show products also come with a physical camera shutter, as well as a physical off button for the microphone and camera, making it a decent privacy pick compared to some competitors.

There are a few differences between the second and third-gen Echo Show 8 beyond the size, including a slightly faster chipset, a front-facing camera that's built into the center, and spatial audio processing that wasn't included on previous releases. It also features a slightly higher price tag, though that won't be a problem for those taking advantage of this deal.

The new version also includes support for a wider range of other smart home devices, including those from Zigbee, Matter, and Thread.