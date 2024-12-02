Cyber Monday has landed, and this mesh WiFi router set from Google has crashed back to its lowest price EVER at Amazon

Cyber Monday home internet deals are already here, including Amazon's decision to slash 30% off this three-pack of Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh routers. The discount brings these mesh routers back to their lowest price ever, along with cutting a solid $120 off the MSRP.

With a three-pack of these mesh routers, Google says you can get up to 6,600 square feet of WiFi coverage, and these also make it easy to customize your coverage based on your specific space needs. They also include automatic performance adjustments for internet-intensive tasks like video calls and streaming to keep your speeds up high when you need it most.

If you don't need all three, you can also get a slightly smaller discount on a single unit,

Google Nest WiFi Pro (three-pack): $399.99 $279.98 at Amazon Google's Nest WiFi Pro is not a bad pick if you're looking for a multi-router mesh WiFi pack. Featuring three individual routers, this Cyber Monday smart home deal will save you about $120, with 30% off the typical purchase price. Google offers up to 6,600 square feet of WiFi coverage with this three-pack, or you can get a smaller discount on a single unit for up to 2,200 square feet of coverage.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a reliable mesh system that can make it easy to expand WiFi across several rooms or areas of a building; you use Google Home and want a WiFi system that's easily integrated with the app; you like a WiFi router that's well-designed and won't throw off your aesthetic.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't need industry-leading WiFi speeds and would rather get something more affordable; you need something that's completely free of latency spikes.

The Google Nest Home WiFi Pro is an excellent pick for the needs of most users, especially if you want a mesh system that will cover your whole house without sacrificing high-speed connectivity. These mesh WiFi routers boast WiFi 6E technology and include 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and two separate 6 GHz bands for optimal speeds. According to Google, these will cover up to 6,600 square feet with high-speed WiFi, which is more than enough for most use cases.

Although deals on the Google Nest WiFi Pro set aren't uncommon, this is the lowest the price has ever been—and it's only ever been this cheap a couple of other times.

It's a perfect pick for anyone who is already enmeshed (pun intended) in the Google Home ecosystem, or for anyone with smart home devices from Matter, as the company added Nest support for the brand's products a couple of years ago.

Regarding the downsides of this mesh router setup, these are not compatible with older Google WiFi or Nest WiFi products, even after older Nest cameras started being integrated into the Google Home app just this month. Users have also reported some moments of high latency spikes, which could be a dealbreaker for some, though the majority of folks haven't noticed such an issue on the regular.