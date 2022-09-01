Best smart ceiling fans 2022

Smart homes are becoming much more common these days by adding some of the more apparent options like light bulbs, speakers, vacuums, and more. But, something you may not have considered is adding a smart ceiling fan. Even a dumb ceiling fan can help your HVAC system run more efficiently and keep your home more comfortable by circulating the air inside. We've rounded up some of the best smart ceiling fans for you to automate and have more control over your home's airflow.

Hunter Advocate Smart Ceiling Fan View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) View at Lowe's (opens in new tab) Best Overall Hunter is a brand many home DIY'ers know, as it is widely carried across many home appliance stores. So it seems natural for the company to offer a very good-looking smart ceiling fan in the Advocate. The low-profile design means it can work in nearly any room. It has a six-speed motor, LED lights, a physical remote, and SIMPLE Connect for smartphone and voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Westinghouse Barnett Vintage Smart Ceiling Fan View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Smart goes retro If you have a room that has a vintage style in it, you probably want a smart fan to match it. Well, this Westinghouse Barnett Vintage Smart Ceiling Fan is here for you. Its throwback design and wire cage make the Edison-style bulbs really shine. Once you pair up the fan to your favorite smart home system, you'll be able to adjust your fan to keep your home perfectly comfortable. SMAAIR Indoor or Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Modern intelligence SMAAIR is one of the most widely known smart ceiling fan brands, thanks to its dedication to high-quality products with excellent smart features. This fan is built to adorn your indoor spaces with a modern design, but can also help to keep you cool on the porch, thanks to its high dampness rating. SMAAIR's fan is compatible with all the best smart speakers, so adjusting the speed, brightness, and schedule is as simple as asking. CEME Farmhouse-style Smart Ceiling Fan View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Rustic charm CEME's Farmhouse-inspired smart ceiling fan is great for bringing some rural feel to a modern take on a common home appliance. The fan comes with reversible blades to best match your home's decor. It's also rated for indoor or outdoor use so that you can have smart control of your outdoor relaxation. The ten-speed motor means you can get just the right speed no matter where you put it. SMAFAN Apex smart ceiling fan View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Top of the chain This five-blade smart ceiling fan from SMAFAN, the Apex, comes with a ten-speed motor and integrated LED lights for a more efficient way to cool your home. The addition of smart controls, along with the physical remote, allows you to control the fan using an app on your phone, or by voice using your favorite voice assistant. Its classic style will look great in any home, so you can sit back and relax while Apex does the rest. Bond smart controller View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) Upgrade your fan Do you have a ceiling fan that you really like that has a remote, but wish it was smarter? Well, Bond has a device for you. This smart controller takes the IR signals from up to 30 fan remotes and saves them. Then, you can use the app on your phone to control your fan or fans and set schedules. Since Bond is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can also use your voice.

Keeping cool the smart way

Leveling up your home's ceiling fan game is a great way to not only stay cool, but also help save you some money. These fans aren't cheap, but over time, the added efficiency they can provide in keeping you and your home cooler can pay off.

Being able to control your ceiling fan with your phone or voice using a smart speaker, like the Amazon Echo Dot, or a smart display like the Nest Hub Max — just like your other favorite smart home devices — is as easy as the cool breeze from your new smart ceiling fan.