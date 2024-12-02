Razer's Kishi Ultra is the BEST mobile controller for Android phones, and it's on sale for the first time ever

I've tested a handful of the best mobile game controllers from Razer, Turtle Beach, and GameSir, but there's only one I'd actually want to use daily: the Razer Kishi Ultra. It's the most premium gaming controller the world has ever seen, prioritizing ergonomics, providing key features like haptic feedback, and supporting phones, foldables, and small tablets up to eight inches in size.

The problem was, I found the Kishi Ultra tricky to recommend at its $149.99 retail price. Now that it's on sale for Cyber Monday — this is the first time we've EVER seen the Razer Kishi Ultra discounted, by the way — it's a much better value. You can pick up the best Android game controller for $129.99 at Best Buy for a limited time, saving $20 in the process.

Razer Kishi Ultra: $149.99 $129.99 at Best Buy Razer's Kishi Ultra is what a mobile game controller would look like if you took an Xbox Wireless Controller and chopped it in half — but better. This controller can hold Android phones, foldables, and even small tablets, providing USB-C and 3.5mm passthrough. The hardware is superb with microswitch buttons and haptic feedback. Best of all, it's $20 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and Razer for the first time ever. Price comparison: Amazon - $129.99 | Razer - $129.99

✅Recommended if: you have an Android phone, foldable, or tablet you want to use like a console; you care about things like having a D-pad that can be pressed in eight different places, or microswitch buttons; you value ergonomics.



❌Skip this deal if: you need an ultra-portable game controller; you want a controller that supports haptic feedback on iOS and iPadOS; you don't want to spend more than $100.

The Razer Kishi Ultra might be the best controller you've ever used, not just the best mobile controller. This accessory features Razer's proprietary Mecha-tactile switches, which are tactile, clicky, and responsive, just like the ones you'd find on a high-end mechanical keyboard. While the joysticks aren't Hall effect, they are high-quality and come with sensitivity adjustment options in software. Speaking of software, the Razer Nexus app lets you tweak button mapping, change the controller's Razer Chroma RGB coloring, and use Razer Sensa HD Haptic feedback.

It's also the most versatile mobile game controller, supporting most Android devices running Android 12 or newer. The Razer Kishi Ultra also works with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 devices, albeit without haptic support. With the a cable, you can use the Kishi Ultra with a gaming PC or laptop, too.

I'm a big fan of the Xbox Wireless Controller, and the Razer Kishi Ultra feels like that controller — but better, with mechanical switches. On top of that, the best Android phones, foldables, and small tablets can fit inside. If you want your phone to become a mobile gaming powerhouse, the Kishi Ultra is the accessory to buy, but you'll want to do so while it's discounted by $20 for Cyber Monday.