Prime Day deals that the Android Central team couldn't pass up

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days got underway while many of us were still asleep. There are millions of deals just on Amazon and even more if you start including those from Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others. With so many deals, it's enough to make your head spin, even if you already have an idea of what you want.

That being said, a few of us here at Android Central ended up picking up a few things for either ourselves or those around us. Many of our picks will come as a surprise, since they're not as enticing as the smartphone or tablet deals we've recommended all day. But we already have (and reviewed) those devices, so why buy them again? Instead, these are the Prime Day tech and gaming deals that tempted us!

Prime Day deals we actually bought

Nick Sutrich - Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition: $359.99 $319.99 at Walmart This year has been crazy when it comes to new and exciting games. Nintendo got in on the fun with the highly-anticipated release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One of the more surprising deals we've found will save you $40 on this special Zelda-themed edition of the Switch OLED.

Shruti Shekar - EUCOS Selfie Stick Tripod with Remote: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon Gone are the days when you needed to worry about keeping your hands steady when taking a picture. The Selfie Stick Tripod from EUCOS is pretty darn versatile as it works with both iPhone and Android, along with including a remote so you don't have to fiddle around with timers. This bundle is on sale for almost 40% off from Amazon.

Shruti Shekar - Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine: $179.95 $123 at Amazon Nothing beats a good cup of coffee in the morning, and the Nespresso Vertuo Next makes brewing a cup easy. It's also designed to not take up much space on your countertop, while still being able to brew up to 18oz of coffee at once.

Shruti Shekar - HMKCH Wireless Lavalier Microphone: $36.99 $29.59 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap and easy way to make yourself sound better during meetings, this wireless lav microphone might be the ticket. It's 20% off over at Amazon and works with pretty much any device that you have.

Michael Hicks - Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch (Digital): $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon It's been almost 20 years since the last Metroid game was released, but another one of the most exciting Nintendo games comes in the form of Metroid Dread. This specific deal is for the digital code, but still saves you $20 off of the retail price.

Michael Hicks - 7 Wonders Board Game BASE GAME (New Edition): $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon This and Splendor are the two favorite board games for family game night that we’ve been playing for years, but now I’ll have my own copy since my sister’s living across the country. Trust me: it's fantastic, but it's also not too hard to learn and only takes about 30–40 minutes per game.

Michael Hicks - Energizer AA Batteries (32-pack): $19.98 $14 at Amazon What more can we say? You can never have too many batteries.

Andrew Myrick - BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon While there are a lot of mobile games that are designed with touch screens in mind, it's not always the most comfortable way to play. The Backbone One controller plugs right into almost any phone with a USB-C port, giving you a much more ergonomic experience. Price comparison: Best Buy - $99.99 | Target - $99.99

Andrew Myrick - Samsung SmartThings Station with Power Adapter: $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon If you need a new hub to tie all of your smart home devices together, you might want to check out the SmartThing Station from Samsung. Not only is it almost 50% off, but it also doubles as a wireless charger for your phone or earbuds. Price comparison: Samsung - $79.99

Other deals that you might have missed

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Resident tinkerer, Jerry Hildenbrand, decided to go outside the box with an incredible idea. The Raspberry Pi 5 is set to be released sometime this month, but if you want to create your own smart speaker setup, then Jerry's rounded up everything you need.

It's all powered by a HiFiBerry which is described as "a stand-alone DAC that attaches directly to the Pi and works with whichever software you use to play your music or video." This, paired with the incredible Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf speakers and an aluminum case lets your inner audiophile come out.

Jerry Hildenbrand - Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speaker Set: $279.99 $109.99 on Amazon These 200-watt reference-grade bookshelf speakers from Klipsch feature a 1-inch aluminum tweeter and 4-inch spun-copper IMG woofers. Promising excellent sound in a small package, this deal is too good for me to pass up.