I test Chromebooks for a living and this is the one I'd buy on Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 is under way and there are already a plethora of fantastic deals to be had. It's not Amazon that has the best deal on my favorite Chromebook, but instead, Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" is the place to go. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 was recently refreshed, complete with a bit of a spec bump, and now you can save $160 on this beast.

Last year's Chromebook Spin 714 is our current pick for the best Chromebook, as the 2023 version just landed in the office. But even in the few days that I've had with it, Acer has another winner on its hands. Normally retailing for $699, Best Buy has knocked the price down to just $539.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023): $699.99 $539.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a Chromebook that offers the perfect balance between price and performance, it doesn't get better than the new Chromebook Spin 714.

With the new Chromebook Spin 714, you'll find a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, making this perfect for work and play. Under the hood is Intel's Core i5-1335U 13th Gen processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. There are even onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics, making this perfect for playing some of your favorite Steam games, in addition to any cloud game streaming services.

Some might be disappointed to learn that the 2023 Spin 714 doesn't come with a built-in stylus, but there are plenty of great USI pens to choose from. The convertible design of the Spin 714 offers plenty of flexibility, while the backlit keyboard lets you get work done into the wee hours of the morning. And with all-day battery life, you won't have to worry about running out of juice before you finish that project or catch up on your favorite show before you go to bed.

