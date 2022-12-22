Alleged Galaxy S23 cases show off new camera design amid launch date rumors

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series in February.

New cases have appeared online, corroborating rumors of a design change for the rear cameras.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely sport individual camera modules.

The year is almost up, which means we're likely not too far from the launch of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series. We've seen a few leaked renders of the devices, but these cases seem to all but confirm the new camera design for the smaller models.

The cases are posted up on MobileFun (via SamMobile), showing a few different styles and colors for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. Some of the cases have individual holes for the camera modules, while others have just one long, rounded cutout for the entire array.

From the looks of the cases, it seems all but confirmed that Samsung is switching up the design of the Galaxy S23 and S23+ to better match that of the premium Ultra model. The Galaxy S22 Ultra sports individual camera modules instead of a camera housing like the smaller models, and it's expected that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will continue this design language, albeit to the chagrin of some users.

Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich complains in his Galaxy S22 Ultra review that this leads to dust collecting around the camera modules, which he's not a fan of. Assuming the S23 models follow this design, we may see more users complaining about dust around the cameras, although sporting a case may minimize that.

Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with several leakers pointing to a February 1 launch date. If this is the case, the event will take place more than a week early compared to the Galaxy S22 launch event earlier this year. OnePlus will launch its new flagship the following week.