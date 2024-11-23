Hear me out: our favorite headphones just crashed back to their lowest price EVER during Amazon's Black Friday deals

You don't have to wait for the actual day to get great Black Friday headphone deals. As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon has launched $100 off the incredible Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which are our favorite over-ear headphones on the market. The price drop also brings these capable headphones back down to their lowest price ever, so now might be a good time to buy if you were already considering them.

Beyond being the best noise-cancelling headphones available today, the WH-1000XM5 also offer top-tier audio, super comfortable ear cups, excellent call quality with a new microphone suite, and an easy-to-use app for customizing your sound. Plus, these offer up to 30 hours of playback time per charge, which is way more than enough for most users.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $399.99 $298.00 at Amazon for Early Black Friday We love to see our favorites drop back to their lowest price ever as a part of the early Black Friday sales event, offering industry-leading headphones for $100 off—or a 25% discount. This particular deal is available for all four colors of the Sony WH-1000XM5s, so you don't have to compromise on your favorite color option. These headphones offer many of the standard features we need to see on a modern release, including easy-to-use app support, powerful active noise cancellation, and a crisp audio quality that's second to none.

✅Recommended if: you want a solid discount on the top noise-cancelling headphones on the market; you're looking for wireless headphones that offer a long battery life; comfortable speaker cups are a major priority for you when shopping headphones.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather get earbuds than over-ear headphones; you're a casual user and you'd rather go with a more affordable option; you specifically need support for the aptX codec.

There's way more than one reason why the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are our top pick. To name a few, they have the best-sounding audio and active noise cancellation features on the market, and they offer up to 30 hours of battery life—or up to 45 hours when not using ANC.

These headphones use a USB-C cable to fast-charge, and you can get about 30 minutes of listening time per three-minute charge. You can also pair them with two separate devices at once, and the Sony Headphones Connect app offers tons of useful features like equalization presets, speak-to-chat, 360 Reality Audio complete with ear shape analysis, and more.

Sony also added better microphones to this year's model, making call quality substantially better than in previous models. They also come with a useful carrying case, and their gestures are easy to learn and use, along with working well (unlike some competitors).

There are a few small cons to these, including that they don't feature support for the aptX codec, though they do offer AAC and SBC support, as well as for the Sony LDAC codec. You can't charge while you listen, though the ultra-fast charging also means that this won't be an issue for most.