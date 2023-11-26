These Jabra wireless earbuds are 0% off for Cyber Monday, but you should still buy them

I'm always listening to music. If you see me out and about, there's a 99% chance I'm wearing earbuds. I have two pairs right now, but I'm not particularly married to either since they're more than a couple of years old and already showing their age. That's why I got excited about Jabra's new Elite 8 Active earbuds. Unfortunately, there's currently 0% off for Cyber Monday, which is kind of a bummer. However, I still plan to buy them.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active launched in September, so it's not surprising that discounts are hard to come by right now. They retail for $199, which is what you'll pay for them if you go to Amazon or Best Buy. That's in line with many of the best earbuds on the market.

Jabra Elite 8 Active: $199 at Amazon These earbuds are perfect for runners, gym-goers, and the like, thanks to their durable build and superb audio. They feature IP68 water and dust resistance, adaptive ANC, and physical buttons for controlling your music.

As someone who works out and sweats a lot in a city where it is constantly wet and raining, having earbuds that have strong water resistance is important. Jabra is known for having pretty good audio, so I'm not too worried about that. My biggest concern when buying earbuds is battery life, and these seem to allay those worries with 8 hours on a single charge with ANC on. I hardly use ANC, so I'm probably looking at closer to 14 hours per charge, which isn't bad at all.

However, if you're looking to save some money, Jabra has plenty of other options available that are on sale. The Jabra Elite 7 Active may be a couple of years old now, but they're still great earbuds that offer much of the same as the Elite 8 Active but for much less. Jabra also makes some of the best cheap wireless earbuds around, and you can find some pretty nice discounts on models like the Jabra Elite 4 Active.

Jabra Elite 7 Active: $180 $157 at Amazon If you're into being active, these earbuds may not be the newest, but they will still get the job done. They have great battery life, hybrid ANC, and a durable build that will withstand nearly anything you put them through. Plus, they come in some nice colors.

Jabra Elite 4 Active: $120 $64 at Amazon These may not be "high-end" earbuds, but they still pack a punch for active users. The IP57 rating will keep them protected during runs and workouts, and you still get solid audio quality with ANC and reliable hardware buttons.

But there are plenty of other Cyber Monday deals on wireless earbuds, so don't just limit yourself to Jabra, with companies like Samsung and Sony offering some great discounts.