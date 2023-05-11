Best Google Pixel 7a chargers 2023

The Google Pixel 7a comes with day-long battery life, so you won't need to top it off until the next morning. You can go about this two ways — take the wired path and use a USB-C charger to recharge it or grab a wireless charger to refuel your phone. Neither the wired nor the wireless charging speeds of the Pixel 7a are impressive, but it is pretty unusual to get wireless charging on such a cheap phone.

We've rounded up the best chargers that are compatible with the Pixel 7a's 18W wired and 5W wireless charging specs. There's no charging brick in the box, so you'll definitely need to grab a wall charger at least.

USB-C chargers for your Pixel 7a

Anker Nano Pro 20W (511) Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at anker (opens in new tab) Staff Pick The Anker Nano Pro charges your Pixel 7a at 20W via a USB C-to-C cable. Under $15, you get Anker's Power IQ 3.0 technology, a high-quality build, and five colorways with matching cables that can be bought separately. Voltme Revo 30W USB-C USB-A GaN charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Dual-port option We reviewed the Voltme Revo GaN chargers and found them to be incredibly handy and cleverly designed, with textured sides for grip and folding prongs. This is the dual-port 30W variant that comes with one USB-C and one USB-A port. You can choose between the black and white versions. UGREEN Nexode 30W USB-C Charger View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Plenty of power The single UGREEN Nexode 30W USB-C Charger only has a single USB-C port, but that's enough for your 18W Pixel 7a. You get foldable prongs that reduce its size even more. For safety, the charger has built-in overload and short-circuit management.

Wireless chargers for your Pixel 7a

Google Pixel Stand Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Made by Google The first-gen Google Pixel Stand is more than enough for your Google Pixel 7a because you don't need more than 5W of power. Since this is an older model, it is filthy cheap now. Mophie Snap+ 15W Wireless Charger Check Amazon (opens in new tab) MagSafe for all Android phones don't come with MagSafe built-in, but Mophie has found a way to circumvent that. This Snap+ 15W Wireless Charger comes with a metal ring that glues onto the back of your Pixel 7a. After that, you can attach this positively tiny wireless charging pad to your phone magnetically. iOttie iON Wireless Duo View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) Multipurpose charger The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is certified by Google so you can use it to charge any Pixel device, including your Pixel 7a and Pixel Buds Pro. It sports a 10W charging stand and a 5W charging pad, so you can wirelessly charge two things at once.

Keep your Pixel 7a alive and flourishing with the right charger

The brilliant little Google Pixel 7a is great in so many regards. It's rare to find a small Android phone that packs so many flagship-level features at such a phenomenal price these days. Not only does it have a 90Hz OLED panel and the Tensor G2 chipset, but the Pixel 7a is also water and dustproof. With five years of guaranteed software updates, it's a great long-term investment for anyone.

One aspect of the phone that's not as good though is the Pixel 7a's charging speed. You get a measly 18W wired charging speed through the USB-C port and 5W wireless charging support. On top of that, Google does not give you a charging brick in the box, which means you've got to buy a compatible Type-C charger.

Wireless charging on the Pixel 7a So many people speculated about the Google Pixel 7a's wireless charging capabilities before it was unveiled. Those doubts were confirmed when the Pixel 7a made its debut at I/O 2023. The inclusion of 5W wireless charging is a first for the Pixel A series.

The best charger for the Pixel 7a is Anker's fun-sized Nano Pro 20W charger. It has a single USB-C port and it is extremely compact. You can use it with any other Android or iOS device as well. The 20W brick from Anker is really cheap, so it won't hurt you to have to buy something as basic as a charger separately.

If you want something a little more versatile, the Voltme Revo 30W USB-C USB-A GaN charger. It costs about $10 to $12 more than the Anker Nano Pro, but it has two ports, foldable prongs, and an intuitive design.

Naturally, after getting a phone with wireless charging compatibility, you'd want to top it up wirelessly. For that, you need a wireless charging pad or stand. If you want something affordable, the Google Pixel Stand is your optimal choice. Since the Pixel 7a only supports 5W wireless charging, you don't have to worry about rated power output or compatibility issues.