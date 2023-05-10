Best Google Pixel 7a cases 2023

Google I/O 2023 brought us the best A series Pixel phone to date. The Pixel 7a has such amazing specs, it's hard to believe that it costs so less to acquire one. Those of you who have bought the Pixel 7a are in luck, because the compatible accessories for the Google phone are widely available at accessible prices.

First order of business, you need to get your Google phone a swanky new case. Small phones are easier to carry, but you still need to accident-proof them. Scraped, bumps, and shocks happen when you're on the go. To ward off damage, we suggest grabbing a sleek pixel 7a case that has plenty of drop protection and a robust build quality. These are your best options.

These Pixel 7a cases are practical, affordable, and easy on the eyes

Caseology Parallax View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Midnight Blue, Matte Black, Sage Green, Burgundy The evergreen Caseology Parallax oozes elegance and style. The mix of textures looks splendid and the entire Pixel 7a case is built to last. The buttons are tactile, bezels are raised, and corners are reinforced. You get military-grade drop protection in a very, very pretty form factor. CaseBorne Premium Crystal Clear Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Clear CaseBorne has been a staff pick for years now, simply because the brand's phone covers hold up so well in our real-life tests. If you want a sheer case that lets you admire your Pixel 7a, the CaseBorne Premium Crystal Clear Case is perfect. Although it's a clear cover, it has reinforced corners. You also get two free screen protectors, increasing value. Official Google Pixel 7a Case $30 at Google (opens in new tab) Colors: Coral, Charcoal, Sea, Seafoam, Snow Google's own case is a fantastic choice this time around. The Official Google Pixel 7a Case is available in five shades. We tested it hands-on and love the sleek build quality, clicky aluminum buttons, and overall feel of the first-party Pixel 7a cover. Not to mention, these cases are made of recycled materials so they're eco-friendly too. Spigen Liquid Air View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Matte Black, Abyss Green Spigen is the sister brand of Caseology. Just like its sibling, Spigen delivers spectacular cases year in, year out, for all the best smartphones. The Google Pixel 7a isn't missing out on the fun thanks to the Spigen Liquid Air. This case has a low profile, slips on like a glove, adds grip, and looks really slick. You also get robust durability. i-Blason Armorbox Lite for Google Pixel 7a Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black A small phone like the Pixel 7a isn't likely to slip out of your hands. If you still want something heavy-duty though, check out the i-Blason Armorbox Lite. This rugged beast can withstand anything, with military-grade shock resistance and reinforced corners. You also get two screen protectors with the case and a built-in kickstand that doubles as a phone grip. (opens in new tab) Dbrand Grip Case From $40 at Dbrand (opens in new tab) Colors: Over 30 assorted patterns and shades Dbrand has some of the coolest patterns and designs in its arsenal, such as a Ninja Turtles colorway and a teardown design. The Pixel 7a Grip Case has a textured frame and sides so you never lose your grip. It maintains a slim and trim waistline, so you can use wireless charging without any interruption. TORRAS MarsClimber View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Black The TORRAS MarsClimber is a super thin case for the Pixel 7a that has a semi-transparent finish. What's most interesting about the hazy case is the sleek kickstand built into the rear. The stand is so compact, it hardly adds any bulk to the slim phone cover. oakxco Silicone Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Yellow, Black, Dark Green, Lavender Gray, Red, Sage Green This off-brand soft TPU case has a smooth rubber body that feels nice in hand. You get to choose from bright colors like canary yellow and red, but there are also darker shades available. The edges are raised to protect the display from damage and it has a soft microfiber lining to preserve the Pixel 7a's body. Ringke Onyx View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Colors: Purple, Black, Dark Green It is impossible to make a list of the best Google Pixel 7a covers without including the marvelous Ringke Onyx. The hardy yet super-thin case has a unique sandpaper-like texture and designated Duo-QuikCatch holes to attach a phone strap or lanyard.

From slim and trim cases to heavy-duty covers, you've got a lot of choice

You might be tired of hearing this, but the Caseology Parallax is easily the best phone cover for your Pixel 7a. Countless Android Central writers have put the Caseology Parallax to the test time and time again, and it has always surpassed our expectations. This year, the Caseology Parallax for the Google Pixel 7a is available in four of our favorite shades. If you got the Sea colorway of the Pixel 7a, we suggest the Midnight Blue version of the case to go with it.

Do you want to stand out from the crowd? If you're looking for something different, Dbrand is the way to go. The handsome Dbrand Grip Case is available in tens of cool patterns and colors for the Pixel 7a. It had a black grippy frame and sides that goes well with all the available designs. However, budget shoppers should not that the Dbrand case isn't as affordable as the Caseology Parallax.

Practical buyers will want to make the most of what they spend. For people like that, we suggest looking at cases that come with bonus features. For example, the CaseBorne Premium Crystal Clear Case comes with two screen protectors for the Pixel 7a. Then there's the sleek TORRAS MarsClimber that has a tiny kickstand on the back. Sort your priorities and purchase the phone cover you desire.