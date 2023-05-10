What color Pixel 7a should you buy?

The Pixel 7a deviates from the color schemes seen on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series just a tad. We still get the basic black and white options, and the coral hue from the Pixel 6 series has made a comeback, but there's also a soft baby blue that's completely new. What's even more awesome is that you can get a matching case from Google in the same blue shade. If you really want to go all in on the new color scheme, there's also a similar variant of the Pixel Buds Pro that was announced beside the Pixel 7a.

Feast your eyes on all the colors of the Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a - Sea $499 at Google (opens in new tab) Powdery blue Google's latest A series phone comes in a soft blue tone called Sea. This lovely Pixel 7a variant has a matching silvery-blue camera visor and icy blue buttons. If you're getting yourself the Pixel Buds Pro as well, it's worth knowing that the Google earbuds come in the same light blue tone as well. Google Pixel 7a - Snow $499 at Google (opens in new tab) White as snow Clean white outfits look trendy, so why not grab a clean white phone? The Google Pixel 7a is widely available in this pure white option called Snow. Naturally, all the bits and bobs are painted in similar shades. The camera unit on the Snow colorway has a light silver coat of paint. Google Pixel 7a - Coral $499 at Google (opens in new tab) Sensible and smart Oh, how we all loved the dual-toned coral finish on the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7a in Coral pays homage to the orange legend, with a flaming hot orange body and a metallic orange camera bar to boot. This color on the Coral Pixel 7a is so deep, it's almost red. It is also exclusive to the Google store, so you can't get it anywhere else. Google Pixel 7a - Charcoal $499 at Google (opens in new tab) Play it safe Charcoal might be the oldest color of all, but it never goes out of style. Google's basic black option comes with a gunmetal grey camera visor and matching accents. If you can't get with any of the other options, just get the plain Charcoal variant of the Pixel 7a. You can always spice it up later with a nice case or skin.

You can play it safe or get something bold

There's never a one-size-fits-all answer for colors, because tastes differ vastly from person to person. For instance, some of our writers at Android Central hate the light blue Pixel 7a, whereas others adore it. You should get a color that pleases you, bearing in mind that you'll be carrying the Google device for a long, long time. After all, the budget phone is slated to receive three years of OS and five years of security updates.

If you want it known that you're rocking the splendid new Pixel 7a, there's no better way than getting the Sea colorway. The icy blue hue launched with matching Pixel Buds Pro, so you can really cash into the Pixel ecosystem if you want. We haven't seen a blue Pixel since the limited edition Pixel 4a in Barely Blue, so it's definitely an identifying trait of the Pixel 7a.

Looking for an even louder and more boisterous choice? This year's Coral is a red-hot hue that looks like something Chester Cheetah would highly approve of. This tone isn't for everyone, but it's definitely eye-catching and unique. Like all the other Pixel 7a colors, Coral comes with a matching case that you can purchase separately from Google. Now that Google's cases are actually usable, we highly recommend getting one to go with your Pixel 7a.