Best Google Pixel 7a screen protectors 2023

Google has mastered the art of creating the best possible budget phone with the Pixel 7a. I mean, what does the phone not have? The beautiful 6.1-inch OLED has even bezels all around and a snappy 90Hz display. Accidentally dropping it face-first and hurting that pretty face is the last thing you would want.

And that is exactly why you need to invest in a decent screen guard. You can get something that's glossy or an option that repels fingerprints, whatever floats your boat. Have your pick from one of these excellent Pixel 7a screen protectors we've gathered for you to keep it intact for years to come.

Save your Pixel 7a's face

UniqueMe Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector (2+2) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff Pick UniqueMe's four-pack includes two camera lens protectors and two screen guards, all made of 9H tempered glass that's rock solid. The best part is, there's an alignment tool in the box so you can get the perfect fit on your Pixel 7a. IMBZBK Screen Protector Tempered Glass (4+4) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Max value Looking to maximize your money's worth? IMBZBK offers four pieces of case-friendly tempered glass screen guards for your Pixel 7a. This set also includes four camera unit protectors and a handy installation frame. Supershieldz Google Pixel 7a Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reliable pick Supershieldz dominates the market with its affordable and trustworthy offerings. This three-pack may not include as much stuff as some of the other options, but it's reliable if you're in doubt. You get three bubble-free and scratch-resistant tempered glass units to defend your Pixel 7a's screen from harm. Caseology Snap Fit (2) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Legendary consistency Caseology is the sister brand of case-maker Spigen, and both names are equally popular. This is for good reason, because these brands don't compromise the quality of their products. The Caseology Snap Fit two-pack for the Pixel 7a includes two sturdy pieces of notch-free tempered glass. Caseology also provides a comprehensive installation kit. ivoler Camera Lens Protector Tempered Glass (2+2) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Smudge-proof protection The Pixel 7a may have IP67 water and dust resistance, but it's definitely not self-cleaning. Keep your Google phone free of dirt, smudges, fingerprints, and liquid droplets with these oleophobic screen guards from ivoler. You get two glass units to cover the screen and another two for the camera bar, as well as an alignment frame. Mr Shield Google Pixel 7a Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Japanese precision Mr Shield's famously durable screen protectors are made of Japanese tempered glass. It's a great way to bolster your Google Pixel 7a's OLED panel against drops, scrapes, and bumps. The brand is so confident in the ruggedness of its screen guards that it provides a lifetime warranty with them. Considering you get three pieces in the box, that's a fantastic deal.

All glass breaks eventually, unless you take protective measures

No matter how awesome you think your spanking new Google Pixel 7a is, it isn't invincible. Any glass will shatter when met with a hard fall, which is why you need to invest in a good screen protector. And no, the factory-installed plastic film doesn't count as protection.

Luckily, decent Pixel 7a screen guards are readily available in budget-friendly multi-packs. We've rounded up the best options for you. You'll be pleased to know that all of the above picks come with at-home installation kits to make your life easy.

Our top recommendation is the value-packed set of eight screen protectors from UniqueMe. These Pixel 7a screen guards are case-friendly, have the perfect front camera cutouts, and are super durable. You get an assistive installation frame in the box, along with four tempered glass screen protectors and four camera lens protectors.

If you want something high-end, look at what Caseology has to offer. Spigen's sister brand is consistent with its quality, trustworthiness, and reliability. The Caseology Snap Fit set of two screen guards is a tad expensive, but the high-grade glass and alignment tool makes up for it. If you hate punch-holes, this notch-less option will make you overjoyed.

