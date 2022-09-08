Best Chromebook cases 2022

Chromebooks may not be very expensive, but they're still precious cargo. Laptops can get scratched up when stored inside backpacks in the nude, especially if you've got other gear like water bottles and cables stuffed in there. To keep your Chrome OS laptop safe and secure, you need a fantastic Chromebook case. You can either opt for a good ol' laptop sleeve or go the hard case route for robust protection.

Soft sleeves require lesser leg room and tend to be lighter. Hard shell cases, on the other hand, tend to be chunky and heavier. Sort your priorities and choose according to your needs. Since Chromebook accessories don't cost all that much, you can also grab one of each for versatility.

The best soft Chromebook cases

Voova Protective Sleeve with Handle View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Staff Pick This sleeve from Voova has a water repellant coating that can handle a little bit of moisture without sustaining damage and the insides are lined with a thick layer of flannel. There are two pockets with zippers all around to encase everything safely, including your trusty Chromebook, along with a handle for easy carry. Have your pick from nine assorted solid colorways and three size options. MOSISO Laptop Sleeve with Pocket View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Every size imaginable MOSISO's durable laptop sleeve comes in dozens of beautiful shades and a whopping seven different sizes. This is the perfect Chromebook case with an external pocket, handle, and secure zippers. The internal polyester foam padding and soft fleece fabric lining provide great protection from bumps and shocks. Arvok Neoprene Laptop Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Shock-proof case Get the Arvok Neoprene Laptop Sleeve if you tend to bump into things a lot. It has a water and dust resistant build and is capable of absorbing impacts. There aren't any extras like pockets but it is a very lightweight Chromebook case. Arvok offers this sleeve in five sizes and 14 bright patterns. Amazon Basics Executive Laptop Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Back to basics The Amazon Basics Executive Laptop Sleeve offers a no-frills experience at an affordable price. You get two colors for each of the three sizes, neoprene cushioning inside, and a small handle protruding from one corner of the Chromebook case. HESTECH Chromebook Shoulder Bag View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Lessen your load HESTECH blends the concept of a Chromebook sleeve with a carrying case with this bag. It's slim and light enough to slip into your backpack, but it also suffices as a standalone bag thanks to the included shoulder straps and handle. Additionally, it features an external pocket and nylon fabric padding inside for protection. Eight size options make it highly compatible with most Chromebook models. AMARY 12.5 inch Neoprene Laptop Sleeve View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Personalize your style AMARY's 12.5-inch Neoprene Laptop Sleeve comes in 33 fun and whimsical patterns. This sleeve is suitable for Chromebooks between 11 and 12.5 inches. It has a sleek form factor, a handle for carrying your laptop, and a double zipper design for added security.

Best Chromebook hard shell cases

UZBL Always-On Slim Chromebook Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff Pick This rugged number from UZBL comes in six shades and accommodates up to 11.6-inch Chromebooks. You get adjustable shoulder straps and a huge external pocket. The entire shell is made of a durable EVA material and your Chromebook is held in place thanks to the corner straps. Nacuwa Hardshell Protective Laptop Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Built for a beating Nacuwa's Hardshell Protective Laptop Case has a heavy-duty backplate that's excellent for impact protection and also brings water resistance to the table. Available in four sizes, this tough Chromebook case has plenty of compartments and slots inside. Otterbox OtterShell Always-On Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Strong like no Otter There's nothing more resilient than an Otterbox case for your Chromebook. The OtterShell Always-On Case safeguards your Chromebook religiously, with protective straps that secure the corners of the laptop inside, adjustable shoulder straps, a sizable pocket outside, and a splash-proof exterior. FINPAC Hard Laptop Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the minimalists You'll be hard pressed to find a sleeker and more compact hard cover for your Chromebook than the splash-proof, lightweight, and sturdy FINPAC Hard Laptop Case. FINPAC makes this hard laptop sleeve in a mix of ten plain and patterned finishes. Choose from one of five sizes to cocoon your Chromebook. Smatree 15-inch Hard Shell Laptop Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Guards the front and back The Smatree Hard Shell Laptop Case is built with hard EVA materials to add durability. Both the front and back plates are rough as nails, ready to defend your Chromebook valiantly from knocks and crashes. Unfortunately, it only comes in two 15 and 15.6-inch sizes and a modest array of four colorways. MoKo 13.3-14 Inch Laptop Bag with Shoulder Strap View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Businessmen's choice MoKo's Laptop Bag with Shoulder Strap is resilient in the face of liquids as well a solids. Equipped with a multitude of storage compartments, shoulder straps, corner straps, and a handle, this is a great match for students and working professionals alike.

Get solid protection and cushioning for your Chromebook

An outstanding Chromebook deserves an equally great protective cover to keep it intact. Whether you've got a 13.3-inch Pixelbook Go or the 15.6-inch Acer 715, you can find a great Chromebook case for your device.

Our top recommendation for a soft sleeve is the Voova Protective Sleeve with Handle. Not only does it comes in a stunning variety of colors that pop, but it also sports two pockets up front without sacrificing its slender form factor or water resistance. It has three size options that can accommodate Chromebooks that measure between 11 and 15 inches easily.

A flimsy and bendable soft Chromebook sleeve doesn't always cut it, so if you need more protection, you should consider grabbing a hard shell case. The UZBL Always-On Slim Chromebook Case has adjustable shoulder straps and handles for easier transportation. On the even more protective side of things, the Chromebook case has a hard EVA body that can withstand shocks and falls. UZBL even includes corner straps inside to hold your laptop in place. Another thoughtful touch is the huge external pocket that can store your USB-C cables, Type-C chargers, and other Chromebook accessories.