Woah! These Bose QuietComfort headphones just scored a 43% discount during October Prime Day

Bose is universally considered one of the best makers of premium noise cancelling headphones and during the Amazon's Big Deals Days sale, you can get the latest Bose QuietComfort at a whopping 43% discount, bringing the price down to just $199.

That's a massive $150 in savings, something we've not yet seen for these headphones. You can now enjoy peace and quiet on your next flight with a big smile on your face, knowing that you got them at a bargain.

Bose QuietComfort headphones: $349 $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones are known for their excellent ANC performance, sound quality, and premium price. The latter doesn't apply for the next two days as you can get it for a stupidly-low price of $199 during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. That's a massive 43% discount, which we haven't seen yet for these headphones. The QuietComfort headphones promise up to 24 hours of battery life on one charge, very good active noise cancellation performance, solid audio quality, and a transparency mode.

✅Recommended if: you need excellent noise cancellation; you want a lightweight and comfortable fit; you need good battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you need headphones with auto-pause/play sensors; you want a fresh looking design; you need spatial audio support.

If you've been following the premium ANC headphone space, then the Bose QuietComfort headphones look like something straight out of 2015. That's because Bose has reused the same classic design (with some tweaks) it once had for its flagship model. Launched in 2023, this $349 pair of headphones was a hard sell but for $199, we have no trouble recommending them. If you just want a light and comfortable pair of ANC headphones that do what they were made for well, the QuietComfort headphones are the ones to get in this Prime Day deal.

According to Bose, the QuietComfort is the successor to the QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones. The QuietComfort Ultra is the new flagship which gets additional sensors for wear detection, multiple listening modes, and new tech like Bose Immersive Audio and CustomTune. If you were going to spend $349 on the QuietComfort to begin with, you might as well put that money on the Ultra, which is selling for that exact price during Prime Day.