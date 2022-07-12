Cancel out the noise around you with the Beats Studio Buds for just $100

Even after Apple purchased Beats a few years ago, the company has continued to operate somewhat autonomously. One of the more surprising releases has come via the Beats Studio Buds, which are compatible with both iOS and Android. And unlike the AirPods Pro, the Studio Buds offer feature-parity when using them on either platform. Normally retailing for around $150, this Prime Day sale knocks $50 off the price, bringing them down to under $100 (opens in new tab).

With the Beats Studio Buds, you'll enjoy Active Noise Canceling, allowing you to cancel out the sounds of the world around you. There are dual beam-forming microphones built-in, providing a great experience for those times when you need to take a phone call. And if you end up using an iPhone, there's hands-free "Hey Siri" support.

ANC earbuds for under $100? Yes, please.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Beats Studio Buds might not be the most popular wireless earbuds on the market, but they are pretty darn great. These headphones offer ANC, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, along with USB-C charging, and they can be yours for just $100.

Take one look at the Beats Studio Buds, and you'll instantly see why these are on the list of best wireless earbuds. Battery life is rated for up to eight hours on a single charge, and the included charging case gives you a total of 24 hours. And you won't need to worry about finding a different set of workout earbuds thanks to the IPX4 water and sweat resistance of the Studio Buds.

Unlike some of the other earbuds that we've seen go on sale for Prime Day, there's an accompanying app on the Play Store. This gives you all of the fine-tuning and customization you could want when pairing headphones to the best Android phones.

And while you might miss out on wireless charging with the Studio Buds, at least we have USB-C instead of Lightning. These are some seriously-underrated earbuds, and if you want something different, the Studio Buds are a great pick.

As you might expect, there are a lot of options if you're looking for the best Prime Day wireless earbud deals. But you'll want to get the best experience possible, so make sure you take advantage of the plethora of smartphone deals for Prime Day, like saving $300 on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.