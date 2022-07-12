Apple's AirPods Pro are still world-class and Prime Day brings a steep $80 discount

The rumors are swirling about Apple potentially releasing an updated version of its ultra-popular AirPods Pro. But there's no guarantee that will even happen, and if you want a set of the best Bluetooth earbuds, then you won't want to miss out on this Prime Day deal. The AirPods Pro can be yours for just $169 (opens in new tab), bringing them down to their second-lowest price ever. Normally retailing for around $249, and regularly on sale for around $200, this is an incredible value.

With the AirPods Pro, you're getting an incredibly comfortable and classic design. Battery life, including the case, is rated for almost 30 hours of battery life, with the earbuds themselves lasting for up to 4.5 hours. Meanwhile, you can also throw these on one of the best wireless chargers, or plug in the case with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Almost three-years later, and they're still incredible

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, there's no denying that the AirPods Pro remains some of the best Bluetooth earbuds on the market. And for Prime Day 2022, they can be yours for their second-lowest price ever.

Even if you ignore the Apple-only features, such as hands-free Siri or the ability to switch ANC and transparency modes, the AirPods Pro remain at the top of its class. Active Noise Cancellation is an important feature to have, and the AirPods Pro are arguably only out-classed by Sony's WF-1000XM4s.

But another benefit of the AirPods Pro, along with canceling out the sound of the world around you, is that these also sweat and water-resistant. Planning to hit the gym or going for a run? Grab the AirPods Pro, and know that you won't have to worry about getting caught in a rainstorm and ending up with Fried-Buds Pro.

In the event that you're looking for some over-ear headphones, Prime Day has you covered there. Sony's incredible WH-1000XM4s are being discounted by 35%, or you could just check out some of the other awesome Prime Day wireless earbud deals taking place.