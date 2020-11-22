If rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy Note series may have run its course. Hayato, Ara, Joe, and Daniel talk about the possibility of life after Note for the S Pen, Google Stadia, and a limited edition Pixel 4a.
There's also a new incarnation of Google Pay, a faster version of Chrome, and the crew try to understand the appeal of the new Twitter feature: Fleets.
Links:
- The end of the Galaxy Note could be a blessing in disguise for the S Pen | Android Central
- Samsung will not launch a Galaxy Note 20 successor next year, says new rumor
- Google Stadia is coming to iOS as web app, giving free Premiere kits for buying Cyberpunk 2077 | Android Central
- Google Pixel 4a 5G vs. Pixel 4a: Which should you buy? | Android Central
- The Pixel 4a now looks better than ever in the new limited edition Barely Blue color | Android Central
- Google Chrome takes on Safari and Edge with speed-boosting update
- Google's answer to the Apple Card is here, but is it any good?
- Google Pay: Banks supported, how it works, and everything you need to know | Android Central
- How to embed a Tweet in a Fleet | Android Central
- Twitter's Snapchat-inspired Fleets are now launching worldwide | Android Central
