Google Pixel 4a 5G vs. Pixel 4a: Which should you buy?

Google Pixel 4a 5G

The Pixel 4a 5G makes 5G connectivity accessible for everyone. It has a similar design as the regular Pixel 4a, but the Snapdragon 765G chipset delivers much better performance in day-to-day use. There's also a large 3,885mAh battery, and outstanding cameras at the back with a secondary wide-angle lens that adds versatility.

Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a offers Google's outstanding camera at an incredibly low price point. The device nails the basics, offering decent internal hardware, a 3,140mAh battery that lasts all day, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. There's no 5G here, but you're getting pretty great value, and the device will get three Android version updates.

Google is offering two variants of the Pixel 4a: a regular model that is available for $350 and a 5G-enabled version that's going on sale later this year for $499. These are the differences between the two Pixel 4a variants, and which model is better suited for your needs.

Google Pixel 4a 5G vs. Pixel 4a: Similar aesthetic with a few key differences

The Google Pixel 4a is the default recommendation if you're looking to pick up a cheap Android phone, and that's entirely down to one feature: the camera. By bringing the camera from the Pixel 4 series to the Pixel 4a, Google has an insurmountable lead over its rivals in this segment.

The Pixel 4a gets a lot right in other areas as well. With a height of just 144mm, it is ideally suited for one-handed use. With phones getting taller with every generation, the Pixel 4a is the perfect compact phone in 2020.

The Pixel 4a 5G has a large battery and 5G, while the Pixel 4a is the perfect compact phone.

The Pixel 4a 5G takes the same fundamentals as the Pixel 4a and introduces a few new features. The design aesthetic is unchanged, with both phones offering a polycarbonate chassis, but the Pixel 4a 5G has a larger 3,885mAh battery that delivers more screen-on-time. The charging tech is identical across both devices, with Google offering 18W wired charging. You won't find wireless charging on either the Pixel 4a 5G or the regular Pixel 4a.

The key differentiator for the Pixel 4a 5G is the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity. The chipset offers much better performance in day-to-day use over the Snapdragon 730 in the Pixel 4a, so if you like to play games on your phone, the Pixel 4a 5G is a better option.

Both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G have identical OLED displays, with the former offering a 5.8-inch screen and the latter a 6.2-inch panel. The panels offer HDR, are backed by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3, and are limited to 60Hz. The larger screen gives the Pixel 4a 5G a slight edge, but the panel quality itself is identical between both models.

Both phones also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with Google offering a single storage and memory configuration this year. With no microSD slot on either device, there's no way to extend the internal storage. Interestingly, both the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G come with a 3.5mm jack.

The Pixel 4a 5G has a wide-angle lens at the back — just like the Pixel 5.

Another key differentiator for the Pixel 4a 5G is the 16MP wide-angle camera at the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP lens. The wide-angle lens gives you much more versatility when taking photos, and the module is on the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G but not the regular Pixel 4a.

That said, the 12.2MP primary lens on the Pixel 4a takes photos of the same caliber as the Pixel 4a 5G, so you're not missing out in that area. The only difference is that you don't get the ability to take wide-angle shots on the regular Pixel 4a.

Both phones will get three guaranteed Android version updates, but with the Pixel 4a 5G coming with Android 11 out of the box, it has a slight edge in this area. The Pixel 4a debuted with Android 10, but it is entirely likely Google will update the regular variant to Android 14 three years down the line.

Google Pixel 4a 5G vs. Pixel 4a: All the specs you care about

Category Google Pixel 4a 5G Google Pixel 4a Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Display 6.2-inch OLED

2340x1080 (19.5:9)

HDR, Gorilla Glass 3 5.81-inch OLED

2340x1080 (19.5:9)

HDR, Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Snapdragon 765G

1 x 2.4GHz A76

1 x 2.2GHz A76

6 x 1.8GHz A55

Adreno 620

7nm Snapdragon 730

2 x 2.22GHz Cotex A76

6 x 1.80GHz Cortex A55

Adreno 618

8nm RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB MicroSD slot ❌ ❌ Rear camera 1 12.2MP, f/1.7

4K at 60fps 12.2MP, f/1.7

4K at 30fps Rear camera 2 16MP, f/2.2

107-degree wide-angle lens ❌ Front camera 8MP, f/2.0 8MP, f/2.0 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, A-GPS Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, A-GPS Audio 3.5mm jack

Stereo sound 3.5mm jack

Stereo sound Battery 3885mAh

Non-removable 3140mAh

Non-removable Charging 18W USB-C 3.1 18W USB-C 3.1 Water resistance ❌ ❌ Security Rear fingerprint Rear fingerprint Dimensions 153.9 x 74 x 8.2 mm

168g 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm

143g Colors Just Black Just Black

Google Pixel 4a 5G vs. Pixel 4a: It all comes down to 5G

With the Pixel 4a 5G retailing for $499, you are getting much better value over the Pixel 4a. The phone costs $150 more than the regular Pixel 4a, and you get a more robust chipset with 5G connectivity, wide-angle camera at the back, and a larger battery.

That said, if you don't care about 5G and are in the market for a smaller phone, the Pixel 4a is the ideal choice. The phone is designed for one-handed use, and it is a delight to hold and use. The 3,140mAh battery is good enough for all-day use, and at $350 it is a great overall value.