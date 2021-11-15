Best High-capacity Power Banks Android Central 2021

Today's phones and tablets are more powerful than ever, but despite more power-efficient processors, it's not uncommon to find yourself needing to charge up at times when you aren't near a wall outlet with a portable charger or power bank. A high-capacity battery pack that is 20,000mAh and higher is ideal for people who need a lot of juice while on the go, and while they may not fit into your pocket, they're necessary for keeping your devices topped off. Our top pick is the RAVPower 90W Power Delivery Portable Charger. Here's why it's the best high-capacity power bank, along with other great alternatives if you need something even bigger.

RAVPower has some of the best prices for power banks on the market, especially considering the high build quality and the 30,000mAh capacity of this model — and that's before you factor in sales, which happen at least once a month. Also included is a 5Amp-capable cable in the box so that you get top speeds instead of whatever your older, slower cable might've allowed. The next major benefit of the RAVPower 90W is that even with its heightened capacity and faster charging speeds, it's still about the same size as many 20-25,000mAh portable chargers. Unfortunately, it does this by sacrificing the third and fourth ports most power banks this size have — as if we always need to charge five things at the same time — and I only wish they'd gone the extra step of swapping that USB-A port for a second USB-C port. This would allow us to stick to one cable type rather than needing to haul around a USB-C to USB-A cable for when we want to charge our laptop and phone simultaneously. Speaking of charging two devices at once, you can only get that 90W charging speed when you leave USB-A empty, which is fairly standard for multi-port power banks but is always worth mentioning. When both ports are engaged, you get 65W through the USB-C port and 18W through the USB-A port for a total output of 83W. 65W is still more than top speed on Chromebooks and is a perfectly fine speed for most Macs and Windows laptops so long as you're not gaming or rendering something in Premiere Pro. This power bank also joins the very slim ranks of power banks that support the Power Delivery sub-certification called Programmable Power Supply. This protocol allows for more variable charging rates that help keep the device's temperature down and improve the safety of higher-speed charging. Samsung has used PPS on the last few generations of its phones, which is why even though the Galaxy S21 supports 25W charging if you plug it into a 30W or 45W charging, it usually only pulls 15-18W. PPS support here is also great news for laptop owners — PPS is built into the charging tech for many Windows laptops — but it's even more important to Galaxy owners. The only flaw in this power bank is that 30,000mAh puts it above the 100Whr limit that the FAA has for flights in the U.S., but that's going to apply to most of the portable chargers and power stations on this list. So if you want a high-capacity battery that you can take on a plane, the next entry from Anker is your best bet. Pros: Low weight for high capacity

Best bundle: Anker PowerCore+ 26,800mAh PD 45W with 60W PD Charger

High speed and capacity: Goal Zero Sherpa 100 PD Qi

Best power station: RAVPower 252.7Wh/70,200mAh Portable Power Station

Best 50,000mAh pack: MAXOAK Power Bank 50000

Best big brand station: Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300

If you've played in the rugged power space for any amount of time, you're bound to be familiar with Jackery and its eponymous Explorer Series. These power stations come in sizes ranging from 160Whr all the way up to 100Whr, but I think the Explorer 300 is the sweet spot in Jackery's current lineup for three reasons: The Explorer 300 has a USB-C Power Delivery port, while the 500 and 240 do not.

You get both AC wall plugs and a car outlet, which many camping appliances runoff.

Best for camping: BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank

Upgrade pick: Anker Powerhouse II 400

