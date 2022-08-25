Best Anker power banks 2022

Now that more electronic devices are becoming portable and rechargeable via USB, keeping one or two reliable portable chargers around is essential. Anker is a brand that continues to provide a wide range of power banks and charging accessories that can handle nearly all of your on-the-go charging needs. Because there are so many options, we rounded up some of the best Anker power banks to help you find the best options for you.

Anker PowerCore III View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Best Overall It isn’t the newest option, doesn’t have the most capacity, or offer the highest output wattage, but the Anker PowerCore III is one of the best power banks on sale. It has Anker’s excellent charging tech, USB-A and USB-C ports, wireless charging, and a built-in stand. In terms of speeds, you get 18W PD wired and 10W wireless. Anker 511 Power Bank View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Small package, big power When you are heading out and want some backup power for your phone, the Anker 511 is perfect. Its 5,000mAH battery, capable of 20W output from the USB-C port, is great for keeping your phone topped up while on the go. Plus, because it’s so small, it easily fits in a pocket or bag and doubles as a wall charger thanks to the built-in plug. Anker 737 Power Bank View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Big time power When you need significant power output and lots of battery, the Anker 737 is a great option, thanks to the 60W USB-C and dual 18W USB-A ports. You'll get a 25,600mAH battery and a 65W wall adapter to recharge the bank. Anker PowerCore Slim 10K PD View at anker (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Slim yet beefy At times you need more capacity than the 5,000mAH of the Anker 511, but space is still at a premium. The PowerCore Slim 10K PD is the way to go. You'll keep the 20W output but double the capacity — all in a slim power bank. Anker 733 Power Bank View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ultimate All-in-One Like the Anker 511, the 733 can be your wall plug and a 10,000mAH battery bank. Using Anker's GaNPrime technology, you can get 65W of power from this compact device. It means you'll be able to leave the house with just one charging buddy. Anker 525 Power Bank Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best value The Anker 525 Power Bank is the way to go when you want to save some money but still want good power output and plenty of capacity. The 525 brings 20W of PD power from the USB-A and USB-C ports and a 20,000mAH cell.

Anker is the best way to keep your devices afloat

Anker has long offered some of the best portable power banks due to their excellent build quality, features, and options. Being able to keep not only smartphones powered up but also a power-hungry Chromebook like the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 means we use Anker products often here at Android Central.

Thanks to the inclusion of charging standards like Power Delivery and its proprietary GaNPrime technology, Anker can offer chargers capable of high-wattage output from smaller size devices. This saves you space when packing up to head out for the day or weekend and allows for safer charging. So whether you need a portable beast like the Anker 737 or something a bit more compact like the 511, Anker can help you out.