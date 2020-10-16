Samsung Galaxy S20 Series All ThreeSource: Android Central

  • A new report claims Samsung will begin mass production of its Galaxy S30 series phones in mid-December.
  • Just like the Galaxy S20 series, the upcoming Galaxy S30 series is tipped to include three models.
  • Galaxy Buds 2 with improved water resistance are also expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S30 series.

If a new report from Korean publication The Elec is to be believed, Samsung will start production of the Galaxy S30 series phones before the end of the year. While the Galaxy S20 series went into production in January this year, the Galaxy S30 series could go into production in mid-December.

As per the report, sales of the next-gen Galaxy S series phones will begin in February, which would mean Samsung will be holding an Unpacked event to unveil the phones sometime in January. The report further claims that Samsung has decided to bring forward the launch of the Galaxy S30 series to take advantage of Huawei's troubles.

This isn't the first time that we have heard reports of Samsung bringing forward the launch of the Galaxy S30 series. Earlier this week, a Korean media report claimed Samsung has asked its suppliers to start producing components for the Galaxy S30 series by November.

While the report doesn't shed light on the specs of the Galaxy S30 series phones, it does claim that the series will include three modes. They are tipped to be available in five color options: Gray, Pink, Violet, White, and Silver.

Along with the Galaxy S30 series, Samsung is said to be working on a new pair of true wireless earbuds called "Galaxy Buds 2." The earbuds, which are codenamed Attic, will offer improved water resistance over the original Galaxy Buds and are likely to debut alongside the Galaxy S30 series. They are expected to come in three colors: Black, Silver, and Violet.

