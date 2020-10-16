What you need to know
- A new report claims Samsung will begin mass production of its Galaxy S30 series phones in mid-December.
- Just like the Galaxy S20 series, the upcoming Galaxy S30 series is tipped to include three models.
- Galaxy Buds 2 with improved water resistance are also expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S30 series.
If a new report from Korean publication The Elec is to be believed, Samsung will start production of the Galaxy S30 series phones before the end of the year. While the Galaxy S20 series went into production in January this year, the Galaxy S30 series could go into production in mid-December.
As per the report, sales of the next-gen Galaxy S series phones will begin in February, which would mean Samsung will be holding an Unpacked event to unveil the phones sometime in January. The report further claims that Samsung has decided to bring forward the launch of the Galaxy S30 series to take advantage of Huawei's troubles.
This isn't the first time that we have heard reports of Samsung bringing forward the launch of the Galaxy S30 series. Earlier this week, a Korean media report claimed Samsung has asked its suppliers to start producing components for the Galaxy S30 series by November.
While the report doesn't shed light on the specs of the Galaxy S30 series phones, it does claim that the series will include three modes. They are tipped to be available in five color options: Gray, Pink, Violet, White, and Silver.
Along with the Galaxy S30 series, Samsung is said to be working on a new pair of true wireless earbuds called "Galaxy Buds 2." The earbuds, which are codenamed Attic, will offer improved water resistance over the original Galaxy Buds and are likely to debut alongside the Galaxy S30 series. They are expected to come in three colors: Black, Silver, and Violet.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you underwhelmed by the OnePlus 8T?
The OnePlus 8T was unveiled this past Wednesday. It has a 120Hz screen and fast 65W charge speeds, but other than that, it's very similar to the OnePlus 8. Are you feeling a little underwhelmed with OnePlus's latest?
Plastic and aluminum phones are making a comeback, and I'm thrilled
For the past several years, the best phones have been metal and mostly glass sandwiches. Thanks to the price wars heating up in the mid- to low-premium space, more manufacturers are cutting costs by reintroducing materials like aluminum and plastic. This little change offers some surprising benefits to consumers.
India's festive season sale is now live – here are the best deals
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale are now live in the country. We have rounded up some of the best deals that are currently available.
Pair that snazzy Galaxy S20 FE with an awesome case to keep it protected
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.