The Chromebook Flex 3 sports an 11-inch touchscreen display that can also be folded back into different modes. This makes Lenovo's entry-level option one of the best Chromebooks for kids , without breaking the bank and having just enough juice to perform the basic tasks that you might want it to.

By many accounts, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is one of the best Chromebooks that you can buy. But for Black Friday , this deal for the Chromebook Flex 3 from Lenovo is absolutely incredible, coming in at just $149, a savings of $230 off of the retail price.

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 may not turn a bunch of heads, but that's kind of the point. With its 11-inch touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design, this deal for the Flex 3 could just be too good to pass up on.

Along with the 11-inch screen, the Chromebook Flex 5 is powered by MediaTek's MT8183 chipset and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Of course, this isn't the ideal solution for those who want to be able to download a bunch of apps or store movies and TV shows, but it's enough to get by. Performance might not be great if you want a multi-tasking beast, but considering that this is just $149 for Black Friday, the Chromebook Flex 3 is a solid media-consumption device.

Battery life should last you most of the day, as Lenovo rates it for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Plus, even with the 2-in-1 design, Lenovo has integrated an SD card reader, dual 2W speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and even a Kensington Security Slot. The Chromebook Flex 5 also weighs in at just 2.64-pounds, making this a great option if you want to keep the kids occupied on a trip or to take with them to school.