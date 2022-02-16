Visible is a Verizon-based prepaid carrier that offers just one unlimited plan. Visible's plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data on the Verizon Wireless LTE and 5G network with unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps. For a limited time, you can get your first two months with Visible for just $22. That's $11 per month when you create a new account and bring your number with you. After that, the price increases to $40 per month, though you'll once again be able to reduce your bill to $25 per month by joining a free Visible party.

Visible relies on Verizon's LTE and 5G network for coverage and does not include 3G or roaming. If you frequent areas with drops to 3G on this network, Visible might not be the best fit for you. Still, Verizon's network covers the majority of Americans so there's a good chance the service will work for you. With plenty of data for smartphones, Visible is one of the best cell phone plans you can get.

To make the most of Verizon's network, you'll want a phone that supports its full 5G network including C-band. Luckily, this includes some of the best Android phones like the Google Pixel 6. Visible also supports Galaxy S22 series including the Galaxy S22 Ultra which also ships with full 5G support. Verizon's C-band network is branded as Ultra Wideband and delivers speeds up to 1Gbps with good coverage.

Cheap service for the best Androids

Unlimited for $11 : Visible Unlimited | 2 months for $22 Get your first two months of Visible service for just $11 per month and as low as $25 per month after that with Party Pay. $11/mo. for 2 months at Visible The latest and greatest : Galaxy S22 Ultra | Get a $200 virtual gift card An Android phone for enthusiasts with phenomenal specs, a great camera system, full 5G support, and an S-pen included. $1,200 at Visible Still one of the best : Pixel 6 | Get a $100 virtual gift card The Pixel 6 is a powerful Android phone with frequent Android updates straight from Google and a robust camera system. $600 at Visible