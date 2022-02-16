Visible is a Verizon-based prepaid carrier that offers just one unlimited plan. Visible's plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data on the Verizon Wireless LTE and 5G network with unlimited hotspot data at 5Mbps. For a limited time, you can get your first two months with Visible for just $22. That's $11 per month when you create a new account and bring your number with you. After that, the price increases to $40 per month, though you'll once again be able to reduce your bill to $25 per month by joining a free Visible party.
Visible relies on Verizon's LTE and 5G network for coverage and does not include 3G or roaming. If you frequent areas with drops to 3G on this network, Visible might not be the best fit for you. Still, Verizon's network covers the majority of Americans so there's a good chance the service will work for you. With plenty of data for smartphones, Visible is one of the best cell phone plans you can get.
To make the most of Verizon's network, you'll want a phone that supports its full 5G network including C-band. Luckily, this includes some of the best Android phones like the Google Pixel 6. Visible also supports Galaxy S22 series including the Galaxy S22 Ultra which also ships with full 5G support. Verizon's C-band network is branded as Ultra Wideband and delivers speeds up to 1Gbps with good coverage.
Cheap service for the best Androids
Unlimited for $11: Visible Unlimited | 2 months for $22
Get your first two months of Visible service for just $11 per month and as low as $25 per month after that with Party Pay.
The latest and greatest: Galaxy S22 Ultra | Get a $200 virtual gift card
An Android phone for enthusiasts with phenomenal specs, a great camera system, full 5G support, and an S-pen included.
Still one of the best: Pixel 6 | Get a $100 virtual gift card
The Pixel 6 is a powerful Android phone with frequent Android updates straight from Google and a robust camera system.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Object Eraser on the Galaxy S22 can remove shadows and reflections
Samsung's Object Eraser is getting a big upgrade on the Galaxy S22 family, which ships with One UI 4.1.
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Review: The Motorola Moto Buds-S ANC want to be heard but can't
The Motorola Moto Buds-S ANC were built to take on other options in the $150 price range. In spite of promising possibilities, the results reveal gaps that affect how good the whole package could've been if certain pieces were in place.
These are the best phones for your Verizon Wireless plan
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. But, while it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.