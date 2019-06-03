We're still at least three months or so away before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 10, but even so, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about what we may see with this year's Note.

Right now, one of the most controversial reports is that the Galaxy Note 10 will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. This has long been one of the staples for pretty much all Samsung phones, but 2019 appears to be the year when the company will start fading out the legacy port.

Looking through the AC forums, people seem to be torn about the issue.

lateck2

I have been tittering between returning to the Note line or going with the LG V50. The cameras have kept me with the V series. Now that Samsung has added the wide angle to the Notes I am looking hard at it. I DO use the headphone jack quite often so without one..... I may have to stay with LG. Yes, I can go cordless (and do have) but the corded headphones don't need to be charged. One less...

Morty2264

After using the Google Pixel 2, a lack of a headphone jack is not a deal breaker for me. There was only one instance in 14 months where not having a headphone jack put me in a bit of a jam - but had I brought my dongle I would've been okay. I've completely changed my mind about the current "lack of a headphone jack" situation with phones nowadays.

Mike Dee

It isn't a deal breaker for me as along as the adapter is not pass thru audio. I found that devices using an external adapter with the DAC built in provide better audio than normally available through a traditional jack, certain LG phones being the exception.

Jewels81

Nope. Use bluetooth headphones only. Even tho headphone Jack is nice to have in case I wanted to use wired headphones. But I haven't used the headphone Jack on my note9. Be nice if the freebies for the note10 were the Galaxy buds lol.

What about you? Will you buy the Galaxy Note 10 if it doesn't have a headphone jack?

