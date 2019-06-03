We're still at least three months or so away before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 10, but even so, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about what we may see with this year's Note.

Right now, one of the most controversial reports is that the Galaxy Note 10 will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. This has long been one of the staples for pretty much all Samsung phones, but 2019 appears to be the year when the company will start fading out the legacy port.

Looking through the AC forums, people seem to be torn about the issue.