As if launching for $200 less than its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 , wasn't enough on its own, various retailers are currently knocking yet another $100 off of the sticker price, and some are even offering the 256GB upgraded storage tier for no extra cost. This is about as good of a deal as we could ask for less than a month in, and there's no telling how long this offer will last.

The Galaxy S21 is one of the best Samsung phones on the market, packing the latest Snapdragon 888 processor and offering great cameras, a beautiful 120Hz display, and an eye-catching new design. It may have only launched a few weeks ago, but it's already seeing massive discounts that may tempt holdouts to finally make the jump.

The Galaxy S21 has high-end specs, including the latest Snapdragon 888 processor and three versatile cameras that allow you to zoom up to 30x at the touch of a button. Right now, the 256GB variant is available at no extra cost, making this already-great deal even more compelling.

It's a little early to make any calls just yet, but the Galaxy S21 is a strong contender for the best affordable flagship of the year. Though not everyone is excited by the mention of plastic, the S21's polycarbonate backing feels surprisingly sturdy and comes in a handful of great-looking color options with a matte texture. The three cameras on the back sit in a uniquely designed housing that blends into the metal frame, helping maintain a futuristic and premium look.

In daily use, there's not much to complain about with the S21. Battery life is more than sufficient, and performance is fantastic thanks to the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Of course, you get sub-6GHz 5G connectivity on the S21, and the entire phone is powered by Samsung's One UI 3.1 on top of Android 11. Combine the smooth system animations with the vibrant and fast 120Hz display, and you get a delightfully snappy experience, even when you're just scrolling through social media.

Right now, Amazon and B&H are both offering the upgraded 256GB variant of the S21 for just $700 — the same price as the baseline 128GB model. That's especially helpful since the S21 series drops microSD support, meaning you're stuck with whatever storage configuration you buy upfront. If you don't want to wait on shipping, though, and 128GB will do you just fine, Best Buy is running the same $700 offer.