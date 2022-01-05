There's no doubt that VR gaming is becoming more of a thing as the technology matures and becomes more affordable and accessible for consumers. Headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 have helped popularize VR gaming thanks to its grab-and-go design, meaning you don't need to plug it into a computer for it to function; everything is right there for you to experience VR wherever you go. Yes, as impressive as some of the best VR headsets are, there's a ton of excitement for what's to come. With Sony teasing its next-generation PSVR2 and leaks of the Oculus Quest Pro making the rounds, we want to know what upcoming VR headsets you're looking forward to. Which upcoming VR headset are you looking forward to? While Sony kept its PSVR2 design under wraps, the company did give us a rundown of the technical specs of the headset during its CES presentation on Tuesday.

Source: Sony