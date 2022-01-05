There's no doubt that VR gaming is becoming more of a thing as the technology matures and becomes more affordable and accessible for consumers. Headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 have helped popularize VR gaming thanks to its grab-and-go design, meaning you don't need to plug it into a computer for it to function; everything is right there for you to experience VR wherever you go.
Yes, as impressive as some of the best VR headsets are, there's a ton of excitement for what's to come. With Sony teasing its next-generation PSVR2 and leaks of the Oculus Quest Pro making the rounds, we want to know what upcoming VR headsets you're looking forward to.
While Sony kept its PSVR2 design under wraps, the company did give us a rundown of the technical specs of the headset during its CES presentation on Tuesday.
The headset's controllers are dubbed PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, which makes sense since the headset is built for the PS5. The design was revealed last year, but now we have more of an idea of their capabilities. These controllers will feature the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as the console's DualSense controllers. They'll also be equipped with six-axis motion sensing and IR LEDs that the headset's cameras will track.
The headset itself is also getting some impressive upgrades, including 4K HDR support, wider 110° FOV, 2000×2040 resolution per eye, and foveated rendering to keep the best graphics in your eye line. And while we still don't have the full picture, Sony has already given us a teaser of an upcoming game for the device, so it may not be long before we get a full reveal.
That said, the PSVR 2 still requires a PS5 to work, which is still pretty hard to come by these days and obviously incurs an additional cost. That's where the Oculus Quest comes in.
As mentioned before, the Oculus Quest 2 is popular for its standalone design, requiring no wires to work. Just put it on and go. The Oculus Quest 3 and Quest Pro are likely to follow suit and improve on the success of the Quest 2.
Not much is known about these devices, but a recent leak suggests the Quest 3 will sport a uOLED display while the Pro will come with a MiniLED display. The Pro also includes in-depth cameras for face and eye-tracking to enable mixed-reality experienced.
Sony and Meta's VR headsets are expected to launch at some point this year, with the exception of the Oculus Quest 3, which is rumored to arrive sometime in 2023.
