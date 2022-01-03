These 6 smart plugs are the best for monitoring energy usage in 2022

Now more than ever, it's important to use energy wisely, so we've compiled a list of the best energy monitoring smart plugs available right now. Smart plugs are the best and most convenient smart home accessories for controlling devices around your home. Most typically work with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa and can turn almost any lamp or small appliance into a smart device you can control with your phone or just your voice. We've highlighted the best smart plugs that go the extra mile and offer energy monitoring features that let you track how much energy your favorite devices and appliances draw so that you can make the best purchase decision for your household.

These are your smartest buys for smart plugs

Are you dealing with rising energy costs for your home? Energy monitoring is a great way to test out what devices and appliances in your home are drawing more power while plugged in. By having a better idea of which things around your house are drawing more power, you can make sensible decisions that could end up saving you a ton of money on your power bill.

Our top recommendation is the Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Energy Monitoring, which is a solid yet affordable pick that works smoothly with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa while also helping you monitor energy consumption. The TopGreener Heavy-Duty Smart Wi-Fi Plug is also high on our list as a reliable smart plug with built-in energy monitoring that you can review from the app and track your plug-in devices' power consumption. It's also available in other finishes and bundles to suit various styles and use cases.

For a multi-plug option, we've got the Satechi Dual Smart Outlet with Real-Time Power Monitoring, which offers you the most flexibility, and the Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter gives you multi-assistant capabilities with good old fashioned touch to tap functionality.

If you decide you want something simpler or just want to check out other options, there are plenty of other great smart plugs available, including outdoor smart Wi-FI plugs.