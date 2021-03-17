Best answer: The Luna Controller, Xbox One Controller, DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, PC mouse and keyboard, are all Amazon Luna compatible controllers. Other third-party Bluetooth controllers may require downloaded drivers to work or may not support all Luna features or mapped buttons.

Very few functional options (for now)

You can technically pair nearly any Bluetooth controller to Amazon Luna-compatible devices, either via Bluetooth or via a USB-C cable with data transfer. But unless Luna has been specifically optimized for that controller's software, you may find that the controller doesn't work properly. Only the Luna, Xbox, and PS4 controllers can be fully trusted.

For example, we successfully paired a PS5 DualSense controller to an Amazon Fire Stick, only to find that the Square button corresponded to "A," the "X" button to "B," L2 to L1, and L1 to R1, at which point we stopped checking and unpaired it. While you could technically adjust your thinking and just press different buttons while playing, that's not something anyone would want to deal with.

Now that Amazon Luna is available on Fire TV without an invitation to the closed beta, you could take a chance on some of the best gaming controllers for Amazon Fire TV, which includes the Xbox and PS4 controllers along with others confirmed to play Fire TV games. We don't know how others like the SteelSeries Stratus Duo handle Luna just yet, but we at least know they're fully compatible with Amazon's other games, so they should at least be functional.

Which to choose?