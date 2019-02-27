The Galaxy S10 doesn't officially release until next Friday, but even so, there are already a lot of different cases available that you can buy for it.

And you know what? That's a good thing. As gorgeous as the S10 is, its slick glass back and nearly bezel-less display could get damaged pretty badly with just the right fall, so protecting your investment with some sort of case/cover is a wise choice.

Looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members already know what they're going to buy.