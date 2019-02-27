The Galaxy S10 doesn't officially release until next Friday, but even so, there are already a lot of different cases available that you can buy for it.

And you know what? That's a good thing. As gorgeous as the S10 is, its slick glass back and nearly bezel-less display could get damaged pretty badly with just the right fall, so protecting your investment with some sort of case/cover is a wise choice.

Looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members already know what they're going to buy.

Rukbat

They don't have one yet, but when they do, the Otterbox. Until a "you can drive a tank over it" case comes out, Otterbox is about the best there is. (And no, I'm not affiliated with them in any way.)

Reply
echo_808

The usual. Spigen. Ultra Hybrid case with the Neo Flex HD screen protector.

Reply
LilSweetLin

Gear4 has their cases up, including the new Platoon case, which would be my pick. Drop protection up to 20ft. OtterBox, Speck, LifeProof, Pelican, Caseology, Case-Mate, Ringke are all up, too.

Reply
gendo667

Spigen Thin Fit. It's been my case of choice for a few phones now.

Reply

What say you? What Galaxy S10 cases are you going to get?

Join the conversation in the forums!