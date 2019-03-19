Best answer: According to Google, you can use any controller that's USB or Bluetooth-enabled with Stadia. However, in order to get the most out of the service — including clip sharing, YouTube integration, Google Assistant support, and more — you're going to want the official Stadia controller.
Stadia unlimited
At GDC, Google introduced the Stadia controller, the main piece of hardware players will use to interact with the company's new Stadia gaming service. It looks like a typical controller for the most part, but it comes with two unique buttons: a Share and Google Assistant button.
The buttons are at the core of Stadia. You can hit the Share button to broadcast or share a clip directly to YouTube. The Google Assistant button connects you to, you guessed it, Google's smart assistant. There's a built-in microphone on the controller that can process your commands and questions, along with special in-game features.
Additionally, you'll need the Stadia controller in order to link up with your Chromecast. This is a key way to play Stadia games on your TV and according to Google VP Phil Harrison, you can't reach the Chromecast without an official Stadia controller.
There's a lot of incentive to get one. However, the good news is that you don't need a Stadia controller in order to stream games from the cloud. Stadia is set to work with any of your controllers as long as they connect via USB or Bluetooth, so you can play on any of your devices.
If you're looking for a more universal controller than the one Google will offer, there are plenty of options. The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is one of our current favorite Bluetooth controllers. You can use it on both PC and mobile, and it gets 20 hours of use out of a full charge.
If you want to be hard-wired in and are looking for a basic USB controller, the Logitech F310 is your best bet. It works with PC, Android TV, and more.
Can I buy a Stadia controller?
At the time of this writing, the Stadia controller is not available for pre-order. We don't even know about potential pricing, the timing for availability, or where you can buy one (although the Play Store is a solid bet).
We'll update this article as more information becomes available.
