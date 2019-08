The Galaxy Note 10 officially launches tomorrow, August 23, but for some customers that placed their pre-orders on day one, they're already receiving their new phone.

Both the Note 10 and Note 10+ bring a lot to the table, and so far, we've been quite pleased with what we've seen.

Does the AC forum community share our same good impressions of 2019's Note? Here's what some of our members have to say.