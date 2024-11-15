Who needs Black Friday? Best Buy just chopped $130 OFF our favorite last-gen smartwatch

With Black Friday just a couple of weeks away, some great Android watch deals are starting to hit the market. This includes Best Buy's decision to chop $130 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which happens to be our favorite last-gen smartwatch.

The Watch 6 was well-liked upon release in 2023, especially for its capacitive bezel, vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED display, and excellent integration with other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem. It also comes with the many health tracking and GPS features we've come to expect in a modern smartwatch, so even the last-gen option may be sufficient for basic users.

Still, Samsung did improve the accuracy of GPS and health monitoring sensors in the Galaxy Watch 7 released this year, so that might also be worth considering if you don't mind paying extra.

✅Recommended if: you want a watch with a really good-looking display; you're looking for a watch with passive AFib detection; you don't mind going with using a last-gen smartwatch.

❌Skip this deal if: you need great battery life; you want a watch with hyper-accurate GPS tracking; you have a little extra money to spend and would rather upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 was released in 2023, but it's still a pretty good option today—especially if you're just getting into the smartwatch world.

Despite being last year's model, it comes with a beautiful 1.5-inch AMOLED display that users love, ultra-fast charging, tons of useful health features, and GPS tracking. Plus, it offers ease-of-use with other Galaxy devices, and buyers will get three years of Wear OS updates to keep it fresh on a software level.

The Watch 6's health features include sleep and heart rate monitoring, personalized heart rate zones, passive AFib detection, blood pressure monitoring, and more.

While the Watch 7 was released this year, the Watch 6 will still get you some of Samsung's latest Galaxy AI features, so you don't have to break the bank on that one if you don't have to.

It's worth considering that the Watch 6 does not have dual-band GPS, making the GPS tracking feature a bit inaccurate compared to some competitors. However, Samsung did update this in the Watch 7, giving it the coveted dual-band GPS hardware for peak accuracy, and it also upgraded multiple other sensors in the 2024 release.