For real? Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses just got their first HUGE discount ever!

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are finally on sale for Black Friday, giving you the first big discount ever for the best smart glasses ever made. Amazon and Best Buy are giving you a cool $60 discount, making them $38 less than the previous best price we've seen. Some pairs and styles are up to $75 off, so be sure to check through them all for your favorite.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are a brilliant way to stay connected without having to pull your phone out of your pocket constantly. They've got great built-in Bluetooth speakers in each temple, hours of battery life, and a handy camera that can capture the moment far quicker than a smartphone.

✅Recommended if: Wearing earbuds bothers you or you just want a quicker, better way to capture photos and videos than your phone.

❌Skip this deal if: You're an audiophile and have to have the best sound quality. These are great for a lot of things but earbuds still sound better.

I've run tests before with my own pair and found that I could record or take a picture in 2 seconds flat while it could take 6 seconds (or longer) to pull your phone out of your pocket and open the camera. Four seconds doesn't sound like much but, as a parent, I know 4 seconds can mean the difference between catching the moment and missing it entirely.

You can livestream to Instagram straight from your glasses and even switch perspectives between your glasses and your phone on a whim during the stream. They're incredibly versatile and it's truly amazing what you can record while your hands are free.

(Image credit: Meta)

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses look just like your favorite pair of Ray-Bans and even come in several different styles, dozens of colors, and include support for prescription or transitions lenses.

You can choose from Wayfarer, Skyler, or Headliner styles, all of which look just like those authentic Ray-Bans you've been wearing for years. Special lenses will cost a little bit more but those are all on sale too! Polarized versions are going for $263 — that's $65.80 off — while Transitions lenses will run you $303, which is $75.80 off!

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are also powered by Meta AI, so that camera is more useful than just taking pictures or video. You can ask it to scan QR codes, remember things so you don't have to open the notes app on your phone, read out cooking instructions on a recipe, and so much more.

They'll also read out text messages as they come in or just stream music from your favorite service. Plus, the case that ships with the glasses charge them just like a great pair of wireless earbuds, so you never have to worry about running out of battery.

Personally, I love these for taking meetings on the go, making phone calls, or even listening to music since they leave my ears open to hear the world around me. If nothing, that's the best use-case for them in my opinion and why I wear these far more often than any pair of earbuds or headphones.