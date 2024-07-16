One of my favorite Android watches just dipped to its lowest price EVER during Prime Day

The Pixel Watch 2 is the go-to watch for many Android Central staffers, who prefer it over the other best Android watches for its style, speed, and software. It's typically a bit expensive compared to its main rival, the Galaxy Watch 7, but thanks to Prime Day 2024, you can snag the Pixel Watch 2 for $269 ($80 off), its lowest-ever price.

Up until now, Google consistently sold the first Pixel Watch for $269, while the Pixel Watch 2 rarely fell below $300. This Wear OS watch is a bargain at this price, with the deal available through the end of Prime Day.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $269 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a speedy Snapdragon W5 processor with 2GB of RAM, useful Fitbit insights for when to work out or rest, health sensors to catch any ailments, and all the Wear OS apps you could want. Our reviewer called it "one of the most striking and beautiful smartwatches on the market," and it's at its lowest-ever price for Prime Day. Price comparison: Best Buy - $332 | Google Store - $349

✅Recommended if: You want a petite smartwatch that's comfortable, attractive, reliable for health and fitness data, and offers Google Assistant.

❌Skip this deal if: You want to hold out for the Pixel Watch 3, prefer a larger display, or don't own an Android watch.

Our Pixel Watch 2 review runs through everything Google got right with the Pixel Watch 2, from how it "barely even feels like it's on your wrist" to its "snappier" performance than most watches and its useful Fitbit insights. It comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium (saving you another $60), and uses Google's algorithms to deliver accurate heart rate data. Plus, Google develops the Wear OS software itself, so the Pixel Watch 2 is usually the first to get new features.

You can always look into other Prime Day smartwatch deals, as you can find some that cost well below $269 if you're willing to trade down a bit in quality. You may also want to compare the Pixel Watch 2 against the new Galaxy Watch 7, if you're willing to trade in your current watch to get Samsung's latest at a bargain. But all that doesn't change the fact that this Pixel Watch 2 Prime Day deal is the lowest we've seen.