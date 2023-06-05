June 2023 update arrives on Pixel Watch but still missing for Pixel smartphones

What you need to know

The Google Pixel Watch has started to receive a rather light June 2023 security patch.

Aside from the patch including security and bug fixes, Google states users should find improvements to the watch overall.

Notably, the Pixel phones have not yet received the June 2023 security drop.

Google has posted the rather light changelog for the update arriving for owners of a Pixel Watch on Monday. Users will find global software version RWDC.230605.004 for the June 2023 security patch.

The update should land on the Wear OS 3.5 device over the course of the week or so. Google states users will find the latest security and bug fixes along with some unnamed improvements.

If you're eager to see if your watch is ready to receive it, head over to your device's Settings > Software > Software update to check. Otherwise, your Pixel Watch will download and install on its own when that time comes.

While this month is as light as previous patch notes, Google did shed light on its new June Android feature drop. Among new features like Dark Web Reports, the company is rolling out a new feature for Wear OS device owners. Smartwatch enjoyers will experience a new, enhanced Spotify app on their wrist, outfitted with new tiles and a watch face shortcut.

You'll soon find Clipper Cards through Google Wallet alongside some new Google Keep features — like new cards — to ensure you stay on top of what needs to be done.

A notable absence involves Google's Pixel devices not receiving the stable QPR3 update or June 2023 patch. Typically, both the Pixel Watch and several Pixel phones receive the new month's update at the same time. However, this isn't the case for June, as only the watch is moving ahead, at least with the security patch. For right now, Google has posted the new security fixes on the Android Security Bulletin so those interested in seeing what's been fixed can know ahead of time.

Additionally, we expect the Google Pixel feature drop for June to start rolling out soon for smartphones. The Mountain View-based company may wait to pair the new feature drop alongside the June 2023 security drop. The Pixel Watch may also receive new features, such as those previously announced by the company. Only time will tell for now, though.

This wouldn't be the first time Google's missed the mark with its security update for phones. In March, the company left the Pixel 6 series high and dry for a week and then completely missed the mark back in April.